Beyoncé Celebrates First Emmy Victory, Two Awards Away From EGOT

Beyoncé has officially added "Emmy winner" to her long list of career milestones, moving one step closer to the rare EGOT title.

The 43-year-old superstar earned her first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for her Netflix special "Beyoncé Bowl," which aired on Christmas Day 2024.

According to ENews, the win was shared with costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and head of workroom Timothy White.

Unlike traditional categories, the award was decided by a jury of peers and will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys on September 7, a week before the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Beyoncé Bowl, which showcased performances alongside Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter Blue Ivy, earned a total of four Emmy nominations this year.

Beyoncé's Emmy Win Follows 13 Previous Nominations Since 2013

Beyoncé still has a chance to win Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special, which would bring her within one award of completing the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony "grand slam."

The special was part of the NFL's 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show and took place in Houston's NRG Stadium—Beyoncé's hometown.

Produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment, the 13-minute show celebrated her Cowboy Carter album and drew more than 27 million US viewers on Netflix.

The performance featured over 400 custom costumes, from Western-inspired looks to cheerleader uniforms, DailyMail said.

Turini described the project as a "historic moment" and a "visual love letter" in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude to the large team behind the production.

Beyoncé's Emmy win comes after 13 prior nominations since 2013, spanning projects like her "Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show," "Lemonade, and Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé."

She also earned a Daytime Emmy nod in 2022 for "Talks with Mama Tina" and a Sports Emmy nomination earlier this year for "Beyoncé: Meet Team USA."