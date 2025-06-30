Harry Styles Sparks Dating Buzz After Late-Night Kiss in Glastonbury VIP Area

Harry Styles caused a stir at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend after he was seen locking lips with an unknown woman during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a report from The Sun, Styles, 31, shared a passionate kiss with a woman in the VIP section. The two were described as "inseparable," with one eyewitness saying, "They kissed in front of loads of other people and didn't seem to care who was watching."

Sources added that the woman arrived separately, greeting Styles with multiple kisses on the cheek before he led her to the dance floor. "Harry only had eyes for this woman," one onlooker said. "Sparks were flying as soon as they were together."

Not one to shy away from the spotlight, dating rumors have long followed in Styles' wake. In 2023, intimate photos surfaced of the singer kissing a supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski, under the Tokyo rain. Prior to this, Styles spent quiet months with actress Taylor Russell, although their hushed romance came to an end last year.

Styles has been relatively quiet in 2025, keeping to himself since finishing his "Love On" Tour dates in 2023. He made a brief public appearance earlier this month at LIDO Festival in London's Victoria Park, where he was seen in the crowd watching DJ Jamie xx.

At Glastonbury, he tried to go incognito, wearing a blue jacket, red shorts, and sunglasses while mingling backstage. A source told The Sun that he was "excited to be at the festival" but "was hoping to go as incognito as possible." Fans said he politely declined selfie requests to avoid drawing attention to himself.

Styles was also seen hanging out with designer Patience Harding, who worked on the visuals for his last album, "Harry's House."

everyone thinking harry styles is coming out to sing with olivia rodrigo but he’s snogging a random woman in the crowd yeah pic.twitter.com/BI7fRSaWw3 — meg 🩻 (@zaynzwife) June 29, 2025

One Direction Buzz Returns

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson, also on site with girlfriend Zara McDermott, was seen camping near the toilets. "Louis loves to be a man of the people," another source shared.

Fans hoped the two bandmates would cross paths, calling it "a great moment to witness" if it happened, but unfortunately, the odds were not in their favor.