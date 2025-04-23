Harry Styles New Album 2025 Update as Berlin Becomes His Creative Playground

Harry Styles is going deep into the creative gut for his fourth studio album, which Berlin partly inspires.

In recent weeks, the 31-year-old global pop star has been seen around the German capital, working under the radar with longtime producer Kid Harpoon.

While no official details about the project have been released, a source close to the singer said the city is playing a key role in shaping the sound and atmosphere of the new record.

"Harry wanted a break after the madness of 'Harry's House' and the huge world tour," the insider told The Sun. "Now he's diving into the final stages of his next album, and Berlin — much like it was for Bowie — has become his muse."

🎥| Harry con Kid Harpoon en Berlin el Domingo pic.twitter.com/dMbbKQZo1v — Harry Styles Argentina (@HSArgNews) April 22, 2025

Sony Music launched a European headquarters in Berlin recently, igniting speculation that the former 1D star is using the city not only as a writing base but potentially for recording. The connection to David Bowie, who famously created some of his most iconic work in Berlin, appears to be influencing both Harry's process and aesthetic.

"Harry thrives on keeping a little mystery around his work," the source added. "It's exactly what Bowie did, and he's one of the greatest artists we've ever seen. There's so much excitement about what Harry is planning next — his team can't wait to share it with everyone."

Stylish and Low-Key in the Streets of Berlin

Fans have spotted Styles enjoying a low-profile lifestyle in the city, from riding around on an electric bike to helping fans who were short on taxi fare. The singer has been seen blending in with locals and tourists alike, often stopping for brief conversations with fans who recognize him.