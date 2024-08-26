Joe Jonas Opens Up About New Solo Album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'

Joe Jonas, one-third of the globally renowned Jonas Brothers, is venturing into new territory with his upcoming solo album, "Music for People Who Believe in Love."

Unlike his 2011 solo debut, "Fastlife," which aimed at club-driven pop hits, this latest musical effort is drawn from a period of significant personal and professional transformation.

"I was going through a lot of life changes," Jonas told Billboard while reflecting on the past few years of his life, "finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

The former Disney Channel child star, now 35, has seen his share of ups and downs over the past decade. From finding chart success with DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean" to reuniting with his brothers Nick and Kevin for the Jonas Brothers' 2019 comeback hit "Sucker," Joe has navigated the twists and turns of fame while also managing the complexities of his personal life.

Outside of work, Joe was busy handling his family life after marrying actress Sophie Turner in 2019, welcoming two daughters, and having a highly publicized divorce in 2023. All of these helped shaped the artist that he is today.

Drawing from his experiences for his next album, Joe came up with a 12-track record that defies the expectations of a typical pop record. "Music for People Who Believe in Love" draws on a wide range of influences, from garage rock to '90s country, weaving together a sound that is as diverse as Joe's experiences.

With the album set to release on Oct. 18 under Republic Records, the tracks promise to offer listeners and fans an intimate glimpse into Jonas's world.

According to Billboard, standout tracks include "My Own Best Friend," a poignant anthem that delves into the trials of self-discovery with lyrics like, "Things you can't imagine/Remind you of what you've always had/Maybe they need to happen/So you know the worst ain't all that bad."

The album also features "Velvet Sunshine," a fuzz-heavy synth track, "Hey Beautiful," a lullaby dedicated to his daughters, and the lead single "Work It Out," which addresses his "head full of insecurities" over a percolating beat.

Jonas revealed that the project began with the song "Only Love," which he initially wrote with his brothers. The track, infused with pop-rock energy, soon took a personal turn, prompting Jonas to explore his own sound and emotions.

"I noticed that the song was going toward the direction of some personal stuff that I went through," Jonas recalled. "So I go to Kevin and Nick, 'Hey, can I use this as a catapult to go explore what this sound could be, and also what I'm trying to figure out emotionally?' They were very supportive — Nick said, 'Well, damn, I really like that song. But I get what you need to do, so go for it.'"

Joe quickly assembled a team of top-notch collaborators, including Alexander 23, Justin Tranter, Jason Evigan, and Tommy English, to bring his vision to life at Los Angeles' House of Blues studio. The album, largely completed in just two-and-a-half weeks, became a therapeutic outlet for Jonas amid the backdrop of his recent divorce and tabloid attention.

"It was scary at times, and also freeing," Jonas admitted to Billboard. "I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I'm grateful for. I've got two beautiful kids. I'm a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here."

For Joe, his next solo album is not just another record; it's a milestone in his career and personal life.

"At the core of it. If this body of work helps people through what they're going through, that's all I can really wish for," he said.