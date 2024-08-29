Oasis 2025: Indie Band Fuels Buzz With Hint It's Joining Upcoming Reunion Tour

Oasis may have secured a support artist for its highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

On Tuesday, the band announced it is reuniting for a U.K. and Ireland tour, declaring on Facebook, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Following the announcement, all eyes are now on the potential supporting acts for the reunion shows.

According to The Sun, The Courteeners, a Manchester-based indie band, dropped a major hint over the weekend that it may support Oasis on its summer reunion tour.

The Courteeners not only take inspiration from Oasis, but frontman Liam Fray is also good friends with Liam Gallagher.

Gallagher chose Fray to be the main support act for his upcoming Liam Gallagher and Friends Malta Weekender festival next month.

Insiders suggested to the outlet that The Courteeners may have hinted it landed the support act slot at the Gallagher brothers' reunion when Oasis' classic "Morning Glory" played during the indie band's entrance at the recent Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England.

"When the band walked out to 'Morning Glory' over the weekend it was great for hyping up the crowd," an anonymous source noted.

"But then when the Oasis reunion was announced on Tuesday everything suddenly made sense," they suggested.

The insider went on to say, "Courteeners couldn't be a better pick for a support act if it really was a cheeky hint -- especially if they play with them at Heaton Park."

"Maybe the two Liams could do a song together? That would be mega," they added.

However, fans will have to wait to find out who Oasis' opening act will be for its shows.

Meanwhile, three U.K. performances were recently added to Oasis' 2025 tour.

According to Noel Gallagher, the additional stops are Heaton Park in Manchester on July 16, Wembley in London on July 30, and Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Aug. 12.

The original dates announced were Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5; Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19, and 20; Wembley on July 25 and 26 and Aug. 2 and 3; Murrayfield on Aug. 8 and 9; and Croke Park on Aug. 16 and 17.

Tickets for the band's shows, which are expected to be the highlight of the upcoming year, go on sale Saturday.

