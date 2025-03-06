Tupac Murder Suspect Keffe D Proclaims Innocence in First Interview Since Arrest

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, has spoken out for the first time since his arrest.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC News, Davis maintained his innocence, insisting he had no role in the killing.

"I'm innocent," he stated. "I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that. I'm supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my grandson's football games and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids."

According to Billboard, Davis was arrested in September 2023 and charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that he played a key role in Shakur's death, accusing him of providing the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

Authorities claim the killing was in retaliation for a casino altercation between Shakur and Davis's nephew, Orlando Anderson, on the night of September 7, 1996. Shakur was shot multiple times while riding in a car with Death Row Records' CEO, Suge Knight. He died six days later.

Despite his previous public statements about the murder, Davis now denies any involvement. "I did not do it," he said. "They don't have nothing. And they know they don't have nothing. They can't even place me out here. They don't have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing."

Tupac Murder Trial Delayed to 2026 as Keffe D Pushes Alibi Defense

Davis claims he was in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting, more than 300 miles away from Las Vegas, where Shakur was killed. He said he had around 20 to 30 witnesses who could verify his whereabouts that night.

His legal team has argued that new evidence and witness testimonies could prove his alibi. The trial, originally scheduled for 2024, has now been postponed to February 2026 to allow more time for review.

Over the years, Davis has given various accounts of what happened the night Shakur was shot. In his 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend," he described his knowledge of the murder and his connections to the gang world, RollingStone said.

However, Davis now distances himself from those claims, saying he never actually read the book. "I just gave him details of my life," he said, referring to his co-author. "And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own."

Statements he allegedly made to law enforcement in the past have bolstered the case against Davis. In 2008, he reportedly entered into a proffer agreement with investigators, where he provided information on the case.

However, in January 2024, a Clark County District Court judge ruled that Davis had not presented sufficient proof of an immunity deal.

Davis has also questioned the credibility of key witnesses in the case, particularly Reggie Wright Jr., a former Death Row Records security official.

He suggested that authorities should be looking at Wright instead, claiming, "Your key witness orchestrated this. The top witness is the lead suspect." Wright has denied any involvement in Shakur's murder.