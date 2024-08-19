Secret Files Implicate ’90s Music Legends in Biggie and Tupac Murder Cases: Report

Confidential documents from the Notorious B.I.G. murder investigation recently submitted to prosecutors in the Tupac Shakur case link prominent individuals in the 1990s music scene to the two rappers' cases, according to a new report.

These undisclosed files, unearthed by former Los Angeles detectives, are playing a pivotal role in the investigation into the 1996 killing of Tupac in Las Vegas.

According to The U.S. Sun, ex-L.A. police officers had been diligently searching through the archives of the Biggie Smalls investigation to retrieve evidence that could be used to build a case against former gangster Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who has been charged with allegedly orchestrating Tupac's assassination.

These recently unearthed records have allegedly strengthened Las Vegas prosecutors' case against Keefe D, an unnamed Vegas law enforcement source told the outlet.

The files from the Biggie probe that were handed over to the prosecutors in the Tupac case allegedly included allegations against "some of the biggest names in music from the 1990s," the source claimed.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo disclosed in court last month that the documents contain testimonies dating as far back as late 1997, highlighting that a key witness had pointed fingers at Keefe D before he engaged with law enforcement or the press.

The source added, "The DA's team are sat on the biggest ever evidence file relating to Tupac's murder, including paperwork which may never become public."

The documents allegedly contain details about Keefe D's history of criminal activities, testimonies from witnesses, and various pieces of evidence crucial to the current inquiry.

They added, "The crime was committed in Vegas, but on the ground in Compton the aftermath played out in gang circles both for Keefe's Crips and their rival the Mob Piru."

Information from the files suggest that while California law enforcement had detailed knowledge of the activities and locations of the criminal organization involved in Tupac's assassination, significant legal action was not taken until more recent developments occurred.

The ongoing collaboration among various law enforcement agencies has greatly expanded the evidence available for court proceedings.

Legal experts believe that Keefe D's defense team will face considerable difficulties in challenging the prosecution's evidence.

His trial -- which takes place in November, is expected to include testimonies from former law enforcement officials and experts, aiming to clarify Keefe D's alleged criminal activities and the wider implications of the ongoing murder investigations.