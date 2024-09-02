Ed Sheeran's Cousin 'Blindsided' by Legal Threat from Singer's Label: 'How Could He Do This To Family?'

Ed Sheeran's cousin Jethro, known by his stage name Alonestar, found himself in a challenging situation when he received a legal warning from the singer's record label, Warner Music.

The issue arose when Jethro promoted a song titled "Raise Em Up," which he and Ed worked on in 2010.

The 42-year-old musician is also reportedly gearing up to release 21 remixed songs on his Spotify.

The Sun reported that executives from the record label have sent legal notices to the "Shape of You" singer's cousin.

The label has reportedly demanded Jethro to remove Ed's name and likeness from the promotional artwork associated with the upcoming releases.

In response to the request, Jethro is thought to have complied. However, the photo is still on Jethro's official Instagram profile to prevent a potential legal dispute with the individuals associated with his famous cousin's career.

During a recent interview, he conveyed his dismay and revealed that even his legal team had been taken aback by the demands.

"I was super disappointed in him," the former model told the outlet.

"Even my lawyers were shocked how he could do this to family. But it's OK, I'm doing great, working on my new album."

However, he has one wish for Ed, saying, "I wish him the best, just far away from me."

The potential family feud comes after Ed playfully suggesting that a fan who misunderstood the lyrics to one of his hit songs should be under surveillance by the authorities.

Engaging with a TikTok user, the singer-songwriter addressed the fan who mistakenly believed that the lyrics to "Thinking Out Loud" included the line "I will be loving you 'til we're 17" instead of the intended "70."

Ed Sheeran responds to someone thinking the lyrics to “Thinking Out Loud” were “I will be loving you ‘til we’re 17” instead of “70”:



“You’re on a watch list somewhere” pic.twitter.com/MsJQve9ax8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2024

The fan commented, "I thought it said 17" along with a crying face emoji and a praying hands emoji.

According to Pop Crave, "You're on a watch list somewhere," Ed quipped.

"Thinking Out Load" is a classic song about enduring love that has risen remarkably in the charts over the past decade.

