Cleotrapa Calls Out Ice Spice in Brutal Rant, Leading to Fiery Retort from the Rapper

Cleotrapa took to Tiktok and Twitter to publicly criticize Ice Spice, her former friend, alleging mistreatment during their time together on tour.

Her latest revelations caused widespread interest across various social media platforms, especially on X, formerly Twitter.

Ice Spice invited Cleotrapa to join her on tour with the primary intention of improving her reputation following negative comments by a former friend, who accused the "Barbie World" artist of trash talking others, including Cleotrapa and even Nicki Minaj.

The "Von Dutch" artist claims that this tour was orchestrated to salvage Ice Spice's public image after the scandal.

Cleotrapa detailed several instances she remembered as tour drama, shedding light on the consistent lack of respect and care she faced while traveling with the musician.

Upon receiving the unexpected tour invitation from Ice Spice, Cleo found herself with only a day to get ready for the upcoming tour.

Despite the short notice, the "Gimmie A Light" rapper promised to share accommodations and cover all expenses. Cleotrapa, however, discovered that she was not listed on the official tour lineup and felt disappointed that her promotional efforts were not acknowledged.

Adding to her concerns, she expressed her intention to perform before the concert's designated start time.

AllHipHop reported that at the beginning of the tour, Cleotrapa described the initial days as "cute," still, everything took a turn when she addressed Ice Spice regarding an issue involving security declining to assist with her luggage.

Following this incident, Cleotrapa alleged that Ice Spice and her crew had subjected her to unfair treatment, citing several occurrences during the tour.

The "Main Character" artist recalled being placed in bathrooms as makeshift dressing rooms due to an alleged lack of proper facilities and having to cover the costs of her accommodations until Ice Spice's hairdresser offered her a place to stay.

@cleotrapa Ion wanna hear “i told you so cleo” cause honestly i really thought i had a friend idc. Yall not gonnq create false narratives! Cause imma always clear my name up & yall been knew that since 2018 ♬ original sound - Cleotrapa 💋

Additionally, she claimed that the production team informed her she was not included in the budget and declined to cover expenses, such as a chicken salad.

She stumbled upon her forgotten bag outside Ice Spice's dressing room in a different instance and in a different instance, learned that $700 had been charged to her credit card.

Cleotrapa then started to view Ice Spice as "calculated" and alleged that the 24-year-old The Bronx native, uses her for her "rollouts" and other promotional activities.

"Cuz we never chilled on some like chill hit bro. It was always in the blogs the next day and the song is dropping too."

She added, "You actually have one time to show me that you are jealous, intimidated, untrustworthy, fake, disloyal, ingenuine, manipulative and calculated."

Cleotrapa's honest comments have struck a chord with numerous fans, leading them to ponder Ice Spice's integrity and the intricacies of their friendship.

"But not even paying your friend for her time is crazy, especially if she's turning down tour deals with A-listers cause she 'wanted bigger profit margins' im falling tf out chiii," @EliAshawnn said.

She added, "Ice Spice is a human at the end of the day, she has more of a voice than yall are acknowledging lmfao. She's' talented' enough to retain all her masters but she can't advocate that her 'Best Friend' deserves some type of money regardless of the amount??? I could never and would never allow my friend to work for free FOH."

@FractionSleezee suggested to Cleo, "Get lawyered up Sis. Contracts were signed and if they did not meet the contractual obligations you have a right to take them to court."

@thickstali added, "No I really think ice is the problem."

@PrettifulBarbz wrote, "Oh girl you better KNOW YOUR WORTH because ain't shhhh out here FREE. Ppl will leave you high & dry & won't do the same for YOU. Don't let them surpass you."

However, some fans sided with Ice Spice, arguing that it was acceptable for her not to pay Cleotrapa since she wasn't as famous.

@cleotrapa #greenscreenvideo Im ungrateful, entitled & a careerless bum??????????????? Oh baby that been in the drafts LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO i love how much she showed me she didnt give af! Like girl finally show me your character & who you really are & been! ♬ original sound - Cleotrapa 💋

One X user, @MunchiesPrint, wrote, "Let me dumb this down for you. You're unknown. Statistically 0.3% of the audience knew a lyric from you and you needed some form of payment because it's clear the music isn't bringing home anything. Best advice I can give you is don't quit your day job! Hope this helps."

@BotchedBody also wrote, "To be fair? I went to LA show, nobody knew your songs minus rockstar. Destiny's Child and Britney Spears did PLENTY of free shows during their come up. It was great exposure and you did/looked amazing. Be proud. No messy."

After the scathing rant, Ice Spice responded to saying she was just "trying to help" her "entitled former friend."

She said on Twitter Spaces, via AllHipHop, "Crashing out is sad you guys."

"The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they're not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it."

"That's when they decide to crash out every single time. I'm noticing a pattern."

Ice Spice claimed that Cleotrapa left out some important details.

"You got less than 10,000 listeners and I'm sharing my stage with you. And you feeling so entitled."

"But that's what the f**k I get for trying to be a good person. We was having fun. So for you to try to sit here and complain about a chicken salad? You never came to me talking about a chicken salad, what are you really talking about right now."

"You thinking that my people's that work for me is supposed to work for you too. That's so crazy to me."

Ice Spice insisted, "I didn't even know you got off the bus. And you gone send me an essay with an intro, body and a conclusion and you want me to try to like analyze this s**t and figure out how I'm wrong when all I did was share my stage with you when I ain't even have to do that."

