Ice Spice Explains Why She Only Played 2 Songs at Australian Festival: 'It Takes a Long Time to Look Like a Barbie'

Ice Spice has issued an apology after an appearance at an Australian festival went off the rails.

Previously, the rapper was slated to perform at the Beyond the Valley festival and at several legs of the Wildlands Festival. During the Brisbane show of Wildlands, she was set to perform between 10:30pm – 11pm. However, she didn't appear before the crowd until 10:55pm, Billboard reports.

She was only able to perform two songs before the third was cut off. Ultimately, Ice Spice was called "disrespectful" by journalist Brenton Larney, The Guardian reports.

He claims that the rapper was even gifted flowers for her birthday and she shrugged them off.

Now, Ice Spice has spoken about the incident during the Perth leg of Wildlands.

"I'm sorry guys, surely y'all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie," she shared before leading into the next song at another appearance, as reported by Youth Jam.

The criticism of Ice Spice and her latest festival performance comes after the rapper has had a rough year on the charts. After storming the scene in 2023 with high-profile collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, she has struggled to regain the same level of chart success she once had.

Her highest-peaking single in 2024 barely cracked the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and she only charted one other single from her debut album, Y2K! However, it fails to even hit the top 50.

Y2K! debuted and peaked lower than the previous peak portion of her debut EP Like...?, peaking at No. 18 while Like...? peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, the deluxe edition of her album failed to make much chart impact as it debuted with only 4,800 units on the charts.

Ice Spice’s 'Y2K!’ deluxe ‘I’m Just A Girl’ sells 4.8K first-week units 📈 pic.twitter.com/fAVc0dITUB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 6, 2025