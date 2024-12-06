Ice Spice Sparks Worry Among Fans with Latest Fitness Transformation Update

At the beginning of the year, Ice Spice caught the attention of many when she documented her fitness progress on social media and proudly displayed her impressive weight loss achievements, earning praise from her followers.

Nevertheless, while there is a considerable amount of backing for these changes, there exists a significant online community expressing growing concerns with each subsequent update, indicating a belief that the alterations may be exceeding certain boundaries.

In her most recent Instagram update, Ice Spice proudly displays the slimness of her midsection, showing off her toned physique.

Ice Spice shows off her abs in her latest IG post. pic.twitter.com/EJeCe9vrje — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 6, 2024

Many individuals found humor in the situation and remarked on the perceived drastic nature of this change.

I can see what she had for breakfast — EST Šammy🐊 (@IwillrouteU) December 6, 2024

Please stop sharing skinny ice I can’t take it pic.twitter.com/Wln9tBf4ji — DownBad📉🎥 (@dwnnbad) December 6, 2024

Naaa man she got to skinny. — RUDY☢️ (@RUDY_FIASCO) December 7, 2024

I use to think she was so sexy now she looks like a recovering addicted — BigLaze (@Laze1120) December 7, 2024

Spelled BONES wrong. And I feel like she has weird kinks. We know one is poop. The other is being dragged online…bc everywhere they say she looks sick, on dru@gs, a thot. And she’s like oh yeah well here’s more skeleton to drag me. lol — RapGirlsRock/CB2 ERA👠 (@RapGirlsRock) December 6, 2024

This is ice spice who's that? pic.twitter.com/uhUX5mjSUb — Mulla 🇹🇿 (@Mulla_Inc) December 6, 2024

Meanwhile, in another appearance on the Casadonna's red carpet to kick off DJ Khaled's We The Best golf tournament, the crowd buzzed with excitement as they caught a glimpse of the 24-year-old star's arrival.

ice spice at DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception ! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/X4EaqfwDyI — Ice Spice Tours (@icespicetour) December 5, 2024

However, several also believe the notion that Ozempic made a real impact, as expressed by a follower who entertained speculations about Ice Spice's use of these medications, initially designed for individuals with type-2 diabetes.

Oh my god the industry is already aging her like milk — Terri Joe (@TerriJxeTheHoly) December 5, 2024

Ozempic really did something — RYAN (@its_RYAN_baby) December 5, 2024

🎶 O.O.O.OZEMPIIIIICCCC. Ozempic weight loss shot, owww🎶 — Kourt Marshal (@SoufEastTee) December 6, 2024

She ain’t spicy no more — nickiminaj4life🦄 (@Tallentire83959) December 5, 2024

that’s not ice spice … right?? omg — asia 💋 (@minajsprada) December 5, 2024

The "Barbie World" rapper attributed her weight loss to the rigorous demands of her frequent touring and the physical exertion required for her dynamic stage performances.

She even addressed the drama previously, saying, "You lazy a*s b****es never heard of a gym?"

She credited her recent weight loss success to a combination of regular workouts and improved dietary choices.

"It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

In her journey towards a healthier lifestyle, Ice Spice has shared glimpses of her gym workouts, hinting at the effort she puts into maintaining her fitness.

Despite addressing speculations in the past, the Bronx native artist has chosen to stay reserved on the matter recently, focusing instead on showing off her toned physique with confidence.