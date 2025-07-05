Meek Mill Breaks Silence on Rumors Tying Him to Diddy's Wild Parties: 'My Morals as a Man Has Never Been Questioned'

Rap juggernaut Meek Mill has unequivocally denounced any association with the sexual impropriety allegations swirled around Sean "Diddy" Combs, deeming the rumors as baseless and urging transparency amid the ongoing federal trial embroiling the hip-hop titan.

In an interview publicized Thursday by Complex, taped June 1, the Philly native tackled speculation tying him to a legal action filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

The suit alleges Diddy hosted intimate gatherings including unnamed people, such as "a Philadelphia rap artist who dated Nicki Minaj," which many online assumed was Meek Mill.

"I'm being literally up front about it, talking about it in the open while [Diddy's] on federal trial to make it known that I am not affiliated with Puff Daddy's sexual life or personal life and never have been," Meek said.

Meek rejected claims that he participated in such environments, emphasizing he is always accompanied by companions and has never attended events described as "intimate parties."

He acknowledged attending New Year's celebrations but denied ever going to Diddy's "white parties," mentioned in the lawsuit.

"My credibility and my morals as a man has never been questioned in reality," Meek stated. He criticized how rapidly the story spread online, fueled by unsubstantiated claims and amplified by bots, saying much of the online reaction was "20% real people, 80% bots apparently funded."

Beyond addressing the rumors, Meek expressed concern over what he sees as a targeted campaign against Black artists in the hip-hop community through media platforms. He questioned why none of Diddy's associates have publicly disputed the allegations about the gatherings.

"It's kind of suspicious to me that none of those people from the Black community never spoke up and said those parties they went to wasn't straight freak offs," Meek said. "I would never step in anywhere that I see anything that doesn't align with my morals."

The comments came ahead of a verdict in Diddy's federal case related to the allegations. The lawsuit itself does not name Meek Mill directly nor accuse him of any wrongdoing.