Ice Spice Shockingly Ditches Her Signature Orange Hair

Ice Spice, who skyrocketed to fame in late 2022 with her viral single "Munch (Feelin' U)," has been most easily identified by her signature orange locks. Whether long and straight or short and curly, the rapper is never seen without her signature color— until now.

The Bronx native stepped out with a short, black curly fro, taking her look back to natural roots. The hair transformation was debuted at Tuesday night's return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, an event that brought out names like Tyla, Cher, and iconic supermodel Tyra Banks.

The unexpected look was met with a mixed response, with some fans finding the transformation underwhelming.

Why is nobody from Ice spice’s glam team considering her undertones? — pengblackgirl (@pengblaxgirl) October 16, 2024

Ice spice thought she was going to gag the live with her black hair and the whole tl calling her ugly and a mess I’m cryyinggggg pic.twitter.com/kPWNK03HBB — J✰hari (@JahariXBey) October 16, 2024

The 24-year-old songstress has found herself to be the subject of numerous controversies recently, including a fallout with rapper Cleotrapa and a love triangle between rapper Central Cee and content creator Madeline Argy. The disputes caused Ice Spice to lose over half a million followers in just two weeks, with many labeling the star "canceled."

While debuting the new hair look may have been an attempt to shock the media back into its good graces, it seems like fans aren't too eager to move on just yet.