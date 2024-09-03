Judge Bars Trump From Using Issac Hayes Song Despite Claims Late Singer Would Be Fine With It

Atlanta judge Thomas Thrash Jr. banned Donald Trump from using Isaac Hayes' song "Hold On, I'm Coming" even though his lawyer said the late singer would've allowed it.

Hayes' estate wants to stop the Trump campaign from using his songs. The singer's son, Isaac Hayes III, shared on social media that he sent a cease and desist letter to Trump's campaign, plus a $3 million royalties demand and $150,000 for each time the song is used.

Trump's lawyer William Bradley Carver Sr. filed a response after the ban stating that the two were friends and that Hayes wouldn't have cared if Trump used his song.

Carver said that Hayes would not "have been antipathetic to the use of the song by a Republican political campaign."

Carver's court submission also included a letter from Sam Moore of the R&B duo Sam & Dave - Hayes wrote and produced songs for the duo.

In the letter, Moore wrote:

"I wish to bring to the Court's attention that there is good reason for it to reject the presumptions suggested by the plaintiffs concerning the political views of Isaac Hayes."

"In fact, during his life Isaac Hayes, my wife Joyce and I traveled to Columbia, South Carolina to perform at the 20th High School Reunion of Lee Atwater when he was Chairman of the Republican National Committee."

"Isaac also participated in an album project for Lee Atwater with Billy Preston, Chuck Jackson, Carla Thomas and myself. Isaac did not view Republicans or the Republican Party negatively while he was alive."

According to another one of Isaac Hayes' social media posts, "Donald Trump, @realdonaldtrump, the RNC, Trump, Trump for President Inc. 2024, Turning Point and The NEA are required to appear in court Sept. 3 at the Northern U.S. District Federal Court in Atlanta."