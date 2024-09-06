Emily Armstrong's Controversial Past Throws Linkin Park's Choice of New Vocalist Into Question

In a recent online uproar, the emergence of Emily Armstrong as the new co-vocalist for Linkin Park alongside Mike Shinoda has stirred up strong emotions among fans.

During a live-streamed performance in Los Angeles, the band welcomed the 38-year-old Dead Sara member as their latest addition to the vocal lineup.

Armstrong made her first appearance alongside the launch of Linkin Park's latest song, "The Emptiness Machine," off their highly anticipated album "From Zero," set to drop on November 15.

Fans wasted no time researching the new Linkin Park member, and two controversial aspects of her life have come to light.

Emily Armstrong Controversies

In discussions across social media platforms, people have been sharing insights about Armstrong's connection to the Church of Scientology.

The 38-year-old musician was spotted at the Church of Scientology's 44th Anniversary Gala held in 2013. Among the array of celebrities present at the event on August 24, 2013, in Los Angeles, Armstrong was a notable attendee.

The current status of her affiliation with the contentious church, commonly labeled as a "cult," remains uncertain.

In addition to causing a stir among fans, the rock star's presence during the trial and subsequent conviction of offender Danny Masterson in 2022 has also raised eyebrows.

Masterson, convicted for two sexual assaults that occurred in 2001 and 2003, was handed a three-decade prison sentence.

However, the current status of Armstrong's relationship with Masterson remains uncertain.

funny how linkin park’s new lead singer emily armstrong is a known member of the infamous scientology cult and showed up to support danny masterson at his trial in 2022 where he was accused and was later found guilty of two counts of r*pe in 2024 pic.twitter.com/PjofVLLU73 — ana (@chrrybridgers) September 6, 2024

But this didn't stop Linkin Park fans from expressing fury over the band's recent decision to have Armstrong become a member of the band.

According to X user @MichellePinsky, "1. Why the fuck did LP need to reform. Let the band go. Start a new. No one could ever replace Chester. 2. Great they added a woman but EMILY!? Scientology f******g Danny Masterson supporter?! F**k off with that. 3. Her voice sucks for this. She doesn't fit the vibe well."

"I was excited about Linkin Park reunion until I found out right now that Emily has ties with Scientology and Danny Masterson. I don't feel comfortable supporting someone who is closely connected to a cult and a sexual abuser knowing that Chester was a victim of SA and DV," @JeremayaYT wrote.

@JordanLR7 suggested, "Emily Armstrong has a good voice. But that doesn't excuse her from the fact that she is in a cult (Scientology) and knowingly supported a r**ist. Do better Linkin Park; I don't think this is how you want your band to go down."

However, some Reddit users are quick to defend Armstrong.

Some said it's vital that the fans set aside their judgment before the band or Armstrong directly confront the controversy surrounding them.

They claimed that while Armstrong was present during the initial phase of the Masterson's trial. It's currently unknown if there were any subsequent actions she may have taken to disassociate herself or how her opinions about Masterson, as well as her connection to him, may have evolved since then.

"But I'm not going to jump to immediately cancelling someone when there is a chance that Emily is someone with a troubled past that has changed her outlook on life and her beliefs."

A second person wrote, "This girl has been in the band for less than a day and you fuckers are trying to get her out already. After Chester's demise, his lyrics on the last album and his struggle with mental health, can you not see how this doing the same."

"Imagine filling in for someone so legendary, and within 24 hours, people are already trying to find reasons for her to leave. Grim."

Another Redditor suggested, "If we're going to pick apart every single personal little detail for every music artist, you may as well put your entire music collection in the bin."

