Linkin Park Winning Over Bad Omens At 2024 BBMAs Leaves Rock Fans Disappointed

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards has awarded Linkin Park, but some fans hurled mixed reactions towards the rock band for winning over Bad Omens.

The evening of December 12 was an unforgettable one for many music fans, as the audience saw their favorite artists get awarded for their impact and success in 2024.

Among the list of winners was Linkin Park, the band that just won the trophies for Top Rock Duo/Group and Top Hard Rock Artist. Many fans were supportive of the band online and Billboard even highlighted their legacy saying that the achievement was "proof that it was never just a phase."

Proof that it was never just a phase 🤘@linkinpark wins the #BBMAs for:



🎸 Top Rock Duo/Group

🎸 Top Hard Rock Artist pic.twitter.com/RO99rvA701 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 13, 2024

In the Top Rock Duo / Group category, Linkin Park managed to snag the award from Good Neighbors and The Red Clay Strays.

As for the Top Hard Rock Artist, the band took the trophy from Bad Omens and HARDY.

Although there was overwhelming support for Linkin Park winning the awards, some were disappointed and frustrated by the band taking the Top Hard Rock Artist award from Bad Omens.

OVER BAD OMENS?!?!?! IN WHAT FUCKING WORLD. https://t.co/VQG8FNjAkY — Victoria 🧊🩶 (@VicXIIIHow) December 13, 2024

Fuck no. Bullshit. https://t.co/Cqa7Zb8Aso — ♡ s h a y ⁷ ♡ (@shayzillaaaa) December 13, 2024

One X user said, "Bad Omens may not have won, but I am so proud of them regardless! This was still a huge deal to be nominated!"

Bad Omens may not have won, but I am so proud of them regardless! This was still a huge deal to be nominated! 🖤 https://t.co/hC736flyri — T A R A (@tarajenkins88) December 13, 2024

Another joined in, "I'm happy for LP but Bad Omens should've been the winners. Still so proud of my BO dudes."

I'm happy for LP but Bad Omens should've been the winners. Still so proud of my BO dudes 🖤 #BBMAs https://t.co/Yg81vV8nwV — M.J.ʘ (@maylovee19) December 13, 2024

A third user remarked, "Well yeah, I kinda expected that but proud of Bad Omens for making the finalists."