Katy Perry Dazzles in Neon Green Sporty Attire, Draws Crowd in NYC Ahead of MTV Video Vanguard Award

Katy Perry was a head-turner when she made a public appearance in New York City over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail published photos showing the 39-year-old singer-songwriter exiting a building in the Big Apple. According to the outlet, she was in the city after briefly attending the Toronto International Film Festival to show her support for her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, at the premiere of his new movie, "The Cut."

The Daily Mail described Perry as wearing a neon green athletic ensemble, comprising a bright 3/4 zip highlighter green top, paired with knee-length leggings with neon green accents, and athletic trainers. She was also carrying a big black leather tote bag during the sighting.

Katy's New Music Milestone

Katy's public appearance comes days before her attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, where she is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The lifetime achievement honor is typically handed to artists and music video directors who have made significant contributions in the music and pop culture scene.

MTV fueled the excitement for Perry's recognition by sharing a throwback clip on X, formerly Twitter, of Perry's 2011 VMA win. "Looking back to @KatyPerry winning her second #VMA in 2011—imagine telling her back then that in 2024, she will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award," the caption for the post read.

Fans quickly responded with praise, with one fan commenting, "Couldn't think of someone more deserving, like her videos were all spectacular. She WAS 2010s pop and no one can take that away."

Another added, "Katy Perry has the most iconic music videos in the music industry. She DESERVES this award!"

"Katy set the bar HIGH for music videos; no one does it like Katy! She deserves this award so much," someone else opined.

Fan reactions on social media have been largely positive, with many praising Perry's contributions to music videos.

Backlash Over Perry's New Album

However, this celebratory period for Perry is also marked by controversy. The "Roar" singer recently faced public backlash over her decision to collaborate with producer Dr. Luke on her album "Woman's Work." It can be noted that Dr. Luke was previously embroiled in a high-profile legal dispute with fellow pop star Kesha, who accused him of sexual and physical abuse.

Although a defamation lawsuit brought by Dr. Luke against Kesha was settled in June 2023, the collaboration has sparked debate about the industry's relationship with the producer.

Some of Perry's fans have voiced their disapproval on social media, criticizing her for working with Dr. Luke on an album that reportedly centers on female empowerment.

In response to the criticism, Perry addressed the issue on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, explaining that Dr. Luke was just "one of many" producers involved in her new album's creation. She then attempted to shift the focus back to her personal experiences as a mother, which she said inspired much of her latest work.

"I understand that it started a lot of conversations," Perry said on the podcast, acknowledging the backlash. "He was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with... When I speak about 'Woman's World,' I speak about feeling so empowered now as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs, a brain, a heart."

