Nick Cannon Admits Ex Mariah Carey is Not Interested in Rekindling Romance With Him: 'She's Moved On'

Nick Cannon is singing a different tune after claiming last month that he would be more than willing to have a second shot at love with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

When Cannon, 43, attended the Fox Fall Press Day in L.A. on Thursday, he addressed his previous statement about getting back together with the "Touch My Body" hitmaker. However, instead of sounding hopeful for a possible reunion, he admitted defeat, saying Carey, 55, no longer wants him.

"Yeah, she don't want me. She's moved on from my crazy antics," the "Your Pops Don't Like Me" artist exclusively told People at the event.

In August, Cannon made headlines when he revealed that he was still hoping to rekindle his relationship with Mariah, even though it has been eight years since they went separate ways.

READ ALSO: Katy Perry Dazzles in Neon Green Sporty Attire, Draws Crowd in NYC Ahead of MTV Video Vanguard Award

"We belong together," he told E! News at the time, adding that it would "be stupid if [he] didn't" get back together with the multi-awarded singer.

Cannon made his desire for him and Carey to find their way back to each other known months after the latter confirmed her split from Brian Tanaka last December.

Meanwhile, in the same interview with People, the "Wild 'n Out" host shared that he finds it "very scary" that his twins with— Carey Moroccan and Monroe — are already in their teens. The two officially turned 13 in April.

"Teenagers are scary. I feel like I'm still a teenager. To see my daughter literally becoming a young woman before my eyes, it is very scary," he said.

Aside from Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon has welcomed 10 other kids with five different women since breaking up with Carey in 2016.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK Jennie Signs Solo Deal With Columbia Records Ahead of October Comeback