Taylor Swift Celebrates First Hot 100 #1 From New Album With BTS Clips

Taylor Swift is celebrating big after her latest single, "Opalite," topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking her 14th chart-topping hit.

The 36-year-old pop superstar shared her excitement on Instagram Monday with a carousel of behind-the-scenes clips and photos from the song's recording sessions and music video.

"Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!" Swift captioned the post, RollingStone reported.

The content included moments with co-writers and producers Max Martin and Shellback, from recording vocals to toasting champagne in the studio.

Swift also shared snippets from her 1980s-inspired music video, including a clip of her in a denim costume, smiling at the camera and saying, "Never in my life have I felt so myself." She added, "This is actually who I was meant to be."

In the post, Swift reflected on the milestone. "To put this into perspective... This is actually the first time I've had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since my album 1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago!" she wrote.

Her lead single from The Life of a Showgirl, "The Fate of Ophelia," had already spent 10 weeks at Number One, making this her first double Hot 100 success from the same album in over a decade.

📣 New Podcast! "Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Opalite’ Hitting Number One With BTS Videos of Recording Sessions" on @Spreaker https://t.co/mxeBey5O2R — Music News Radio (@____groove) February 24, 2026

Read more: Taylor Swift Cheers On Olympic Athletes With Inspiring Video Message

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for Opalite

Swift expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, writing, "I know that's a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms."

According to People, she added that she was "bouncing off the walls about this" and even joked, "I might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, iykyk."

The pop star also teased her fans with behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the "Opalite" music video, which premiered Feb. 6.

The star-studded video features Domhnall Gleeson, Graham Norton, Lewis Capaldi, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and a surprise cameo from Cillian Murphy.

Swift shared footage of her practicing choreography, trying on wigs and costumes, and celebrating on set.

"I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don't have to!" she said, announcing two extended video versions that include dance lessons, cameos, and playful camcorder footage.