Harry Styles Shares Bizaare 'Practice Peeing on Yourself' Tip—Fans Are Totally Grossed Out

Pop star Harry Styles has sparked a wave of online reactions after sharing an unusual piece of marathon training advice involving his bathroom habits.

According to RadarOnline, the 32-year-old singer left fans both amused and unsettled after revealing he was told to "practice peeing on" himself while preparing for two major races — though he emphasized that he never followed through.

Styles made the comments during an appearance on the YouTube show "Royal Court," hosted by Brittany Broski. The former One Direction member had stepped back from music last year to run the Tokyo and Berlin marathons ahead of his upcoming album release.

When Broski mentioned his growing athletic résumé, Styles downplayed it. "Two is not a lot. Two is a couple."

She later asked him directly, "Have you ever peed on yourself? Be honest"

Styles responded candidly about the advice he received from fellow runners. "You know what? I actually didn't need to pee really, (during) either of them. I had a lot of people tell me that I should – that I was going to pee on myself and that I should, like, practice peeing on myself," per Yahoo!.

He added, "So then I got to like the end of the training, and I thought, 'I don't have any long runs left, and I don't know that I can go run for like 10 minutes just to pee on myself.' So I actually never practiced peeing on myself."

He then added with a joke, "I've done it in the past but not while running... different context entirely."

A source close to Styles described his approach to marathon preparation. "Harry threw himself into marathon training with the same intensity he brings to touring. He was swapping late nights for long runs and ice baths. The advice about peeing is something distance runners talk about quite casually, but he found the idea pretty ridiculous."

The insider continued, "He was determined to do it properly, but there were limits. He wasn't about to simulate race-day disasters just to tick a box. In the end, he managed both races without any of the horror stories people warned him about. Still – talk of peeing himself left his fans grossed out, with plenty of them discussing online how nauseous it made them feel."

Another source highlighted his performance results. "Breaking three hours in Berlin was a huge personal milestone for him. He approached it methodically – with strict training blocks, careful diet, and early mornings. It wasn't a vanity project – he genuinely wanted to test himself."