Taylor Swift's Space-Themed Outfits at the VMAs Have Fans Speculating About a 'TTPD' Song Remix

Taylor Swift's UFO-themed outfits at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have sparked speculation among fans.

Some fans theorize that this could hint at a possible remix of her song "Down Bad."

In her "Eras Tour" segment of "Down Bad," Swift gracefully glides across the stage illuminated by a UFO-like light.

The song also contains themes and references related to otherworldly concepts.

In a prior interview, Swift explained, "The metaphor in 'Down Bad' is that I was comparing sort of the idea of being love bombed."

"Where someone rocks your world and dazzles you and then just kind of abandons you. This girl is abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them."

"And then when they drop her back off in her hometown, she's like, 'Wait, no, where are you going? I liked it there! It was weird but it was cool. Come back!'"

The 14-time Grammy winner habitually drops subtle hints, or Easter eggs, for her attentive fans.

Eagle-eyed fans have connected the dots between her celestial attire choices and speculated that the potential new single titled "Down Bad" might be on the horizon or a possible remix will also drop.

Diving deeper into the situation, a few social media users observed that in both of Swift's looks at the VMA ceremony and the afterparty, two people were positioned beneath the UFOs on her dress, hinting at a possibly potential collaboration with another artist in the remix.

In Sabrina Carpenter's VMA performance, she embraced a space theme as well. Her performance of her new hit song "Taste" involved a memorable moment where she kissed an alien on stage.

Several social media users shared their theories:

@willnights1 wrote on X, "Sabrina's performance was full of aliens and Taylor's dress has a spaceship... what is happening?? Down bad remix featuring Sabrina??"

@Shades_OfWrong_ suggested, "I think Sabrina's is just because the VMAs is space themed, but Taylor changing into that dress and then changing into an outfit with the exact same print for the Afterparty? Down bad next single?"

@urfavswiftie00 tweeted, "thought i was the only one noticed i thought it will make me too delusional to speak lmao because why would sabrina out of nowhere choose aliens for her performance."

"i'm not 10000% sold on this but taylor's dress did also have 2 people on it so i defo think a down bad remix with a feature is coming," @billorball said.

