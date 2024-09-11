Taylor Swift has truly cemented her status as a record-breaking artist.

Her latest achievement proves her place as the most-awarded artist in Video Music Awards history, surpassing Beyonce's previous record of 27 wins.

Taylor Swift is now the most awarded artist in #VMAs history, surpassing Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/1bHPsX2dLm — chart data (@chartdata) September 12, 2024

Swift's growing collection of VMA trophies is a testament to her legacy in the music industry.

However, she faced obstacles early in her career before rising to her level today.

Swift experienced disappointment when she lost her debut VMA nomination in 2008 for "Teardrops on My Guitar," at the time she was a country music artist.

But her first win at the VMAs came in 2009 for "You Belong with Me," winning Best Female Video, although the moment was overshadowed by Kanye West's controversial interruption advocating for Beyonce.

Swift, throughout her career, was presented with several opportunities to deliver speeches without interruption as she becomes set to break records.

It was only last year when the "Down Bad" hitmaker the peak of her career by securing nine VMAs accolades.

In 2024, Swift has 29 MTV VMA moon men. She recently won Song of the Summer, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Artist of the Year, Best Direction and Best Editing.

And in true "Taylor Swift fashion," the "Fortnight" singer delivered a moving speech during one of her wins that paid tribute to the solemn occasion of September 11.

Swift acknowledged the deep impact of the tragic events of 9/11, honoring the memories of those who perished in the terrorist attack and extending her heartfelt condolences to their families.

"Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago—everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost."

"And that is the most important thing about today, and everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

