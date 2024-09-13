Pro-Kamala Harris Swifties Mock Republican Taylor Swift Fans by Offering to Buy Their Tickets, Merch

Swifties for Kamala Harris are trying to get tickets and concert merch from the singer's Republican fans after Swift endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket on Tuesday night.
Republican fans of the 34-year-old have taken to social media to express disappointment with the singer's political views, with some even saying that they will be re-selling Swift concert tickets instead of attending as planned.
In response, the singer's pro-Harris fans are jokingly offering to buy concert tickets and other merchandise from their conservative counterparts for cheap.
"Just putting this out there- if any of you trump-supporting Taylor Swift fans want to boycott her or her shows, I'd be happy to buy those Eras Tour tickets off you," said an X (formerly Twitter) user on Wednesday.
"They should give them away for free," commented one Reddit user, offering a course of action to Trump-supporting Swift fans looking to get rid of tickets. "Seems hypocritical to make money off of something you're also protesting."
"Any trump supporters giving up their Eras Tour tickets or Taylor Swift merch?" said another X user on Tuesday. "My dms are now open. I will gladly take them off your hands :)"
Following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday night, Swift posted an official endorsement of Harris and her Vice President-pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to her Instagram account.
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift wrote in the caption. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."
Many users were frustrated at the shock and horror demonstrated by Swift's Republican fans in response to her endorsement, pointing out that Swift has been a staunch critic of former President Trump for years.
"Hey "Swifties for Trump" . . hate to tell you this but uh . . . Taylor Swift f—ing hates MAGA," said one X user. "She is so clearly against Trump, I don't even like her and I know that."
In 2020, Swift took to X (then Twitter) to voice her dislike for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.