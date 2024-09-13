Pro-Kamala Harris Swifties Mock Republican Taylor Swift Fans by Offering to Buy Their Tickets, Merch

Swifties for Kamala Harris are trying to get tickets and concert merch from the singer's Republican fans after Swift endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket on Tuesday night.

Republican fans of the 34-year-old have taken to social media to express disappointment with the singer's political views, with some even saying that they will be re-selling Swift concert tickets instead of attending as planned.

In response, the singer's pro-Harris fans are jokingly offering to buy concert tickets and other merchandise from their conservative counterparts for cheap.

"Just putting this out there- if any of you trump-supporting Taylor Swift fans want to boycott her or her shows, I'd be happy to buy those Eras Tour tickets off you," said an X (formerly Twitter) user on Wednesday.

One, I’ll buy the Taylor Swift tickets. Two, Trump isn’t Jesus… https://t.co/waGs4iUUgu — IndianaJosh (@LetsGoHoosiers) September 13, 2024

if any trump supporters are trying to get rid of their taylor swift tickets i wear a size NOLA N3👀 — Ashley Burton (@ashburttt) September 11, 2024

why’s trump dming me asking me i want taylor swift tickets what pic.twitter.com/4MqmXJZcYL — jen ⸆⸉ (@swiftsdnp) July 12, 2024

Just putting this out there- if any of you trump-supporting Taylor Swift fans want to boycott her or her shows, I’d be happy to buy those Eras Tour tickets off you💙💙💙 #Harris2024 #SwiftiesForHarris #SwiftiesForKamala pic.twitter.com/VekY04VtS8 — Kelly Rice (@klrice16) September 11, 2024

any taylor swift fans that are furious with her endorsement, i am happy to take your eras tour tickets off your hands so you don’t have to be exposed to her crazy liberal self!!!!!!!!!!! — victoria 🫶🏻 (@litttlesnappy) September 11, 2024

I bet Taylor Swift would feel so owned right now if a bunch of Trump supporters were to list their Eras Tour tickets on Stubhub and drive the price down. My daughter and I would be shedding tears for Taylor as we snapped up the tickets. — Joshua Tate (@JCTate1215) September 13, 2024

"They should give them away for free," commented one Reddit user, offering a course of action to Trump-supporting Swift fans looking to get rid of tickets. "Seems hypocritical to make money off of something you're also protesting."

"Any trump supporters giving up their Eras Tour tickets or Taylor Swift merch?" said another X user on Tuesday. "My dms are now open. I will gladly take them off your hands :)"

if you're upset at taylor's endorsement, I hear you, let me help you sell your merch and eras tour tickets to alleviate your struggles. I'm thinking $20 or less per item of merch and maybe $75 on tickets?? the sooner it's out of your hands the better, rjght <3 — hailey (taylor's version)🐍🏹🪩 (@newyearshai13) September 11, 2024

Wow Taylor Swift coming out as a Trump supporter is so disappointing… anyways if anyone is selling tickets to The Eras Tour Indianapolis please DM me!!! 🎀 — albert (@lmaoXal) September 9, 2024

Following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday night, Swift posted an official endorsement of Harris and her Vice President-pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to her Instagram account.

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift wrote in the caption. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Many users were frustrated at the shock and horror demonstrated by Swift's Republican fans in response to her endorsement, pointing out that Swift has been a staunch critic of former President Trump for years.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

"Hey "Swifties for Trump" . . hate to tell you this but uh . . . Taylor Swift f—ing hates MAGA," said one X user. "She is so clearly against Trump, I don't even like her and I know that."

Hey "Swifties for Trump" . . hate to tell you this but uh . . . Taylor Swift fucking hates MAGA 💀 She is so clearly against Trump

I don't even like her and I know that 😭 pic.twitter.com/T5UPIxC9Ic — River (@starvvnmarvvn) August 17, 2024

In 2020, Swift took to X (then Twitter) to voice her dislike for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.