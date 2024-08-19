Nicki Minaj Settles Lawsuit With YouTuber Who Called Her ‘Cokehead,’ Teases Unreleased Track With Wizkid

Nicki Minaj has won her lawsuit against a YouTube commentator who previously alleged that the rapper was a “cokehead.”

TMZ exclusively obtained court documents last week detailing that the “Barbie World” rapper has won her case against a woman named Marley Green, who is otherwise known as “Nosey Heaux” on social media.

Green first caught the attention of Minaj when she claimed on YouTube that the latter was a “cokehead” who was “shoving all this cocaine up her nose.” She also made harsh comments on Minaj’s son with husband Kenneth Petty, Papa Bear.

Shortly after, Nicki filed a lawsuit against the content creator, who was allegedly making and spreading false statements about her.

Based on the documents, Minaj and Green have reached a settlement, wherein the latter has to acknowledge that everything she said about the Young Money artist was a lie and that she never had evidence of Nicki using or abusing cocaine and other substances for that matter.

Additionally, Green has agreed never to mention Minaj’s child ever again. She’s also not allowed to retweet comments about Minaj doing or partaking in anything unethical or illegal.

In case the YouTuber fails to keep her end of the deal and violate the stipulations, she will be asked to pay a fee of $50k for each offense.

Meanwhile, amid her legal victory, the 41-year-old hip-hop artist has seemingly teased an unreleased track featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid.

After announcing another leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” on Instagram, Minaj reportedly went live on the platform and played an unreleased track with Wizkid.

To the surprise of her fans, Nicki revealed that the song was made about 8 years ago, so it is one of her unreleased tracks. Unfortunately, though fans were happy and excited upon hearing the song, the "Starships” hitmaker did not disclose an official release date, as per 24Hip-Hop.