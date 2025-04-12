Diddy Accuser Drops Beyoncé, Jay-Z from Bizarre 'Freak Off' Allegations

Some unexpected development is playing out in the back-and-forth lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Joseph Manzaro, who claims the music mogul "sexually maimed" him at a party, has revised his original complaint to exclude any mention of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from the allegations. This comes after the couple was said to be in attendance at the controversial gathering, which was reportedly held at Diddy's Miami home.

Manzaro sued this month in Florida, alleging he was drugged and trespassed to an alleged "freak-off" party. He claimed the incident happened during Diddy's son, King Combs', 17-year-old birthday.

The accuser said in his original complaint that Beyoncé had looked at him, saying, "What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a [p****s] mask standing here in front of me?"

The complaint also said Jay-Z attended, and the two stars allegedly witnessed the incident.

However, these allegations were eventually dropped from the amended suit. TMZ further noted that the only revisions to the claims in the amended filing were for grammatical punctuation, meaning the legal battle between the music mogul and his alleged accomplices may still not be over.

The revised complaint removes all references to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z's lawyer said the rapper never was in Florida when the party allegedly happened, and the lawyer said public records would prove it. Beyoncé's representation had also distanced her from the event, without offering a direct comment.

Diddy's Legal Team Responds

Diddy's lawyers have strongly denied all of Manzura's accusations. They called the lawsuit an attempt to "garner headlines in pursuit of a payday." They added, "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story," per PEOPLE.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, where Manzaro claims to be a victim within a "coercive or organized criminal enterprise," he alleges Diddy drugged and raped him at the birthday bash for King. The original filing alleged that Manzaro was beaten and stripped and that the assault ended with Manzaro being assaulted and left for dead at another property.

Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z were dropped from the case, Diddy remains mired in legal trouble. The music mogul is due in court on May 5 for sex trafficking, racketeering, and coercion charges. These charges are related to allegations dating back to him and his businesses being involved in sex trafficking, having "Freak Off" events, and forcing people into sexual acts.