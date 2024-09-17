Did Charlie Puth, Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Secretly Tie the Knot While Vacationing in Italy?

Charlie Puth may have subtly revealed that he's already a married man.

The Grammy-nominated singer was spotted over the weekend wearing what appeared to be matching gold rings with his fiancée, Brooke Sansone, sparking buzz that the couple might have tied the knot in private amid their vacation.

On Sunday, Sept 15, Puth, 32, and Sansone, 25, were seen sporting gold bands on their left hands while chartering a boat on Lake Como, Italy, People reported the following day.

The couple's attire during the outing was described as follows: Puth wore a blue-and-white striped shirt with white pants, while Sansone wore a cherry print sundress and matching shoes, based on photos obtained by People.

This sighting has led to speculation about the couple's relationship status, as Puth and Sansone, a PR coordinator for Butter and Egg Interiors, have been public about their relationship over the past year.

Just two weeks before their Lake Como trip, Sansone posted a series of still-life pictures on Instagram, one of which featured handwritten lyrics from Don McLean's "And I Love You So."

The lyrics, "The people ask me how / how I've lived 'til now / I tell them, 'I don't know,'" appeared on the back of an envelope featured in one photo.

Puth and Sansone's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since the singer announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2023.

At the time, Puth shared a photo with Sansone on Instagram showing off her pear-cut diamond engagement ring.

"She said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you, Brookie," he wrote in the caption.

He continued, "I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

The engagement was followed by a confirmation from Sansone that wedding plans were underway.

Less than three weeks later, she shared photos from a wedding dress boutique and a custom lipstick engraved with the words "Mrs. Puth" on her social media.

She captioned the post, "bride to be."

