Charlie Puth Confirms New Album in 2025 Because He's 'Contractually Obligated' To Do So

Charlie Puth confirmed his plans to release a new album, causing high anticipation from fans.

On December 23, a clip showing Puth answering a question about his upcoming music raised attention on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Puth confirmed that he will drop new music in 2025.

The "See You Again" hitmaker also shared that it wouldn't take a few years for him to release new material. Puth then added that his plan is also in accordance with his contractual obligations, making the audience chuckle.

"(I will release a new album at) the top of next year. So not five years, not four years, next year," Puth replied. "(I am) contractually obligated to release something next year."

As someone passionate about his craft, fans couldn't be happier with the singer's announcement. They expressed how much they are looking forward to Puth's album in 2025, given how he's previously released iconic hits, such as "Attention," "One Call Away," "We Don't Talk Any More," and "Marvin Gaye."

"I am one person that actually loves Charlie Puth's singing and music. I hope he releases a good album next year," fan commented.

However, others were slightly bothered with the announcement and felt bad about how Puth should release new songs because he's "contractually obligated" to do so instead of being inspired in his own time.

Another fan wrote, "Seems sad to be contractually obligated to release something. It should be set up to release when inspiration hits."