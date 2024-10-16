Charlie Puth Mourns Liam Payne on Social Media Following Singer's Passing: 'I Am In Shock Right Now'

Liam Payne's tragic passing shocked the internet and fans have grieved for the late singer. Apart from Directioners, Payne's death also garnered attention from the music industry, including singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

On October 17, the "Light Switch" hitmaker uploaded an Instagram Story, saying, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe that he is gone."

Charlie Puth also paid tribute to Liam Payne on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of their time together. pic.twitter.com/QfODWs4fSe — SoundsOfSeries (@SoundsOfSeries) October 16, 2024

According to The Independent, Payne, 31, reportedly fell from the third floor of a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Local police authorities arrived at the scene on Costa Rica Street after 17:00 local time.

In a statement, the authorities confirmed his passing after falling from the hotel's third floor.

Buenos Aires Times also reported that head of local emergency services Albero Crescenti stated that "there was no possibility" for emergency responders to save Payne since the late singer had sustained "very serious injuries" from the fall.

Payne was known for being a member of One Direction, which made waves in the music scene. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson debuted with him after being formed as One Direction in the UK version of "The X Factor" in 2010.