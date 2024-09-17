Tito Jackson's Final Moments Revealed: Jackson 5 Member Stopped at Shopping Mall Before Tragic Death

Authorities in New Mexico reported that Tito Jackson suffered a sudden medical emergency while driving in his final moments which ultimately led to his death on Sunday.

Tito, known for being a member of The Jackson 5 and the brother of Michael and Janet Jackson, had been actively performing with his brothers in recent months.

According to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Daily Mail on Monday, a concerned individual observed Jackson's distress around 6 PM as he was en route from New Mexico to Oklahoma, where he had relocated not long ago.

Upon reaching the American Heritage Plaza shopping center, the driver successfully caught the attention of the nearby police officers. It appeared that Jackson had come to a stop in that particular area.

The performer was quickly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance but died hours later.

Steve Manning, who was once Jackson's manager, told Entertainment Tonight that the musician suffered a heart attack during his journey across the state. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

As of now, no autopsy has been performed to confirm Jackson's cause of death. The official reason remains undisclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and analyze both physical and electronic evidence.

Prior to his death, Jackson had been performing with his brothers, Jackie and Marlon Jackson, as part of The Jacksons. Their recent performances included shows in Scotland, California, and the UK.

Their most recent show was on September 8 in Surrey, England, and they were scheduled to appear on October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and November 1 in Cincinnati.

READ MORE: Tito Jackson Dead: Jackson 5 Member Was 70