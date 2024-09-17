Chappell Roan Likens Fame to an 'Abusive Ex' and Vows to Leave if It Becomes 'Dangerous'

Chappell Roan continues to deal with the challenge of balancing her mental health and her quest for lasting success.

In a recent interview with The Face magazine, the "Good Luck, Babe!" hitmaker discussed how the demands of the industry are affecting her mental health with a possibility of walking away from it all.

"I feel ambitious about making this sustainable. That's my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off," she said.

Roan raised concerns about the prevalent culture of exhaustion and excessive workload within the industry saying, "This industry and artistry f------ thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f----- up?"

The "HOT TO GO!" singer recounted a troubling incident involving a fan at an airport who aggressively demanded autographs and scolded her when she declined to sign, telling the magazine, "I know they're not fans. I said no. I was like, 'I don't sign anything at the airport, I'm sorry."

Roan then revealed how the fan followed her to the TSA line and started yelling at her and people started to look at her.

In fact, the fan "He's like: 'You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don't forget where you came from.' I'm just like: 'What the f--- is going on? '"

She made a vow that if it became dangerous, she will leave all of her success behind.

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It's dangerous now, and I'm still going. But that part is not what I signed up for."

Roan also dived into the negative aspects of being in the spotlight, likening it to abuse.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband."

"That's what it feels like. I didn't know it would feel this bad."

From the very beginning, Roan's tendency to complain about her fame has been noticed by many social media users.

However, it seems that many of them are now beginning to grasp the essence of her message.

According to X user @Actrezarchives, "Chappell Roan's take on fame highlights a profound and often overlooked aspect of celebrity life."

"Fame can indeed come with a relentless and invasive nature that feels akin to an abusive relationship. The constant scrutiny and harassment can be overwhelming and isolating, making it crucial for us to recognize and address these challenges faced by those in the public eye."

@arttavana also said, "She's not wrong—everyone knows this post-#FreeBritney—so why grope for it? If fame is your abuser, why do everything you can—for nearly a decade—to couple yourself with something that has the 'vibe of an abusive ex-husband?'"

"She's absolutely right! Some celebrities make peace with that mistreatment quicker than others, but that does not invalidate her feelings!" @EILISHTHECRTR added while @IamAshendra wrote, "It's understandable to feel overwhelmed by the negative side of fame. It can definitely be invasive and harsh."

