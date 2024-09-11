Chappell Roan's Red Carpet Drama at VMAs Raises Eyebrows but Escapes Fan Criticism

Chappell Roan clapped back at a photographer's remark as she walked the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The photographer received a heated response from Roan after seemingly telling her to "shut the f up" while adjusting her dress.

Roan swiftly turned away from the paparazzi before abruptly facing them with a forceful retort, "You shut the f up."

"Not me, b****h," she emphasized, locking eyes with the photographer in question.

It's unclear what started the altercation, but fans are defending the 26-year-old singer after she had been getting heat for "always complaining."

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift's Look at VMAs 2024 Divides Fans: 'She Needs to Fire Her Stylist Asap'

According to X user @YSLONIKA, "can't blame here these photographers be nasty and rude for no reason."

@sIeazii also wrote, "as she should cause when did photographers become so ungrateful?"

@ladidaix added, "Chappell was right to react that way cuz he was rude af."

Strolling confidently down the crimson pathway, Roan showcased her medieval-inspired attire. With a sword firmly gripped in one hand, she struck elegant poses for the cameras, dressed in a captivating Y/Project gown.

The "My Kink Is Karma" singer said she had a theme in mind for her look, telling MTV on the red carpet, "I'm not going to give it all away but I'm gonna say take notes," indicating there might be some upcoming reveals.

Roan's impressive achievements have earned her recognition in four VMA categories: Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year, song of Summer, and Best Trending Video.

READ MORE: Chappell Roan Under Fire Again After Admitting Frustration Over Late Recognition: 'Conceited, Self-Centered TBH'