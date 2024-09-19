'Creepy' Diddy Videos with Young Justin Bieber Go Viral Again After Arrest: 'These NEED To Resurface'

"Creepy" clips of Diddy interrogating a visibly anxious Justin Bieber, who appears to be in his mid-teens, regarding his alleged "ignoring" behavior towards him.

For the second time this year, the unsettling videos circulated on social platforms, drawing attention for their "disturbing" content. These first surfaced in March following the FBI's raids on Sean Combs' Miami and Los Angeles mansions.

"What's up man, you good?" Diddy asked Bieber, observing the younger artist's restless movements while peering at him through his dark shades.

"Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out," he continued.

Restlessly moving around, the "Peaches" singer shifted his weight and quietly said, "Well I mean, you haven't... you tried to get in contact with me through all my, you know, my partners and whatnot, but you never really got my number. So, you want my number? I'm gonna tell you my number."

In a different viral video, Diddy was spotted socializing with a young Bieber at 15, conversing about spending an extended period with the rising pop star during that time.

The Bad Boy Records mogul revealed in another clip that he will be spending 48 hours with just Bieber as they "will embrace the wildness" to the fullest extent.

"They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

"I have been given custody of him," Diddy mentioned. "You know, he's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album," he continued.

"Let's go get some girls," Bieber suggested to Diddy when questioned what he wanted to do.

"Man after my heart," the "I Need A Girl" rapper replied. "That's what I'm talking about."

Upon discovering the reemergence of the clips, individuals on social media began discussing X.

@therealmissadg wrote on X, "These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber."

The outraged social media user urged, "This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING. We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!!"

They further said, "These interactions are definitely awkward to say the least... that's NOT how an adult should behave around kids. Kids are so easily manipulated... horrible!"

In another X thread, @SultanofStacks wrote, "He tells Justin 'when you're 16, you'll be ready' and then licks his lips in the creepiest way lmao."

"poor JB. Explains the torment he's been going through all these years," @DanXHarvard also said.

@floridanow1 declared how "this world is sick," while adding, "I could never believe such things before, but as time goes on we are seeing more and more people come forward. It seems like Diddy did the same as Epstein but only in the entertainment industry."

Meanwhile, Bieber is reportedly shocked and disturbed following the arrest of Diddy, who has been denied bail amid serious allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet's source, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off."

"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy, which has completely thrown him."

The source continued, "Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."

It was further mentioned that Hailey Bieber's husband felt intensely regretful over his and Diddy's collaboration in 2023 and indicated that he would not have participated had he been aware of the following allegations that have surfaced.

According to the insider, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place, and he had distanced himself from him."

"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."

