Justin Bieber Prepares Music Comeback While Busy Embracing His New Fatherhood Role

Justin Bieber may be preparing to return to the music scene after welcoming his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, according to recent reports.

After an almost three-year hiatus, there's now word about Bieber's return to the studio to make new music, courtesy of indie artist Mk.gee, who was recently interviewed by The New York Times.

In the published version of the interview released Wednesday, Mk.gee — real name Michael Todd Gordon — dished that he's been busy with studio sessions with the "Baby" hitmaker.

Gordon even teased what Bieber has been up to in their sessions, saying, "He's searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something."

The update about the Grammy-winning Canadian artist comes years after he started laying low following the cancellation of some of his 2022 "Justice" world tour dates due to health concerns. At the time, he revealed that half of his face was completely paralyzed due to Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

READ ALSO: Elton John Reveals Devastating Diagnosis That Left Him Partially Blind; Celebrities Send Him Love

Due to persisting health issues, Bieber ultimately decided to take some time off and prioritize his wellbeing. His tour was supposed to run through March 25, 2023, but he opted to cancel all the remaining dates so he could rest and recuperate for an indeterminate amount of time, according to Billboard.

Despite being away from the spotlight, Justin has managed to take on collaboration projects, such as the acoustic version of SZA's "Snooze" and a feature in Don Toliver's "Private Landing."

Additionally, the "Love Yourself" singer has reportedly embraced his new role as a father after welcoming his first child with Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode Beauty, last month. The couple reportedly named their son Jack Blues

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been sharing glimpses of their new life as parents on social media. Justin was even the first to proudly announce the birth of their son in an Instagram post featuring Jack's tiny foot and his wife's manicured nails, which he captioned, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

READ MORE: Cardi B Denies Targeting Nicki Minaj in Maternity Photo Controversy: 'I'm Not Using My Maternity Shoot to Be Funny'