Katy Perry is gearing up to release her new album, 143, at midnight Eastern Time. However, not everyone is on board with the release of the project.

On Sept. 19, Perry began to trend on X (formerly known as Twitter) as fans geared up for the singer to release her album into the world. While it was met with its wave of positive reviews from fans, there were several critics who did not like the album and called for Perry to not release it.

"All were hyped and she gave woman's world. I really dislike her choice," one X user wrote.

"SMILE and WITNESS was WAY better," commented another user.

Check out more reactions:

I love Katy Perry but I'm sorry I reacted to the full album in under 3 minutes — horse lady (bini era) (@explenbaexplen) September 19, 2024

We’re about to witness unprecedented levels of tankery — . (@lisliviaitgirls) September 19, 2024

Apparently Katy Perry’s album is releasing tonight? Why is she keeping it a secret there is no noise at all 😭 — Giuseppe (@theJoeMichaell) September 19, 2024

artificial ruined the vibes lol — katy perry stan “the khia of the main pop girlies” (@AdeleDaydreamed) September 19, 2024

the way they mix lifetimes is so bad lol... it is hurting my ears with that grainyness.... — katy perry stan “the khia of the main pop girlies” (@AdeleDaydreamed) September 19, 2024

Katy Perry’s album was gonna be released tonight????😭😭😭 — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) September 19, 2024

Everyone saying no oh Katy Perry you're really over 😭 — Nick (ʷʰᵉⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵖⁱᵗʸ ᵖᵃʳᵗʸ'ˢ ᵒᵛᵉʳ ᵉʳᵃ 🤍) (@Nick_LBBH) September 19, 2024

143 has been met with concerns of a messy rollout from the get-go. Its lead single, "Woman's World" was released on July 11 to negative reviews and a poor performance on the charts. The song only peaked in the top 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 63. It charted for one week before falling off, marking the weakest lead single performance of her career. The second single, "Lifetimes," failed to impact the Hot 100 at all.

The album also received criticism for having embattled producer Dr. Luke on the credits. He previously faced a lawsuit from singer Kesha, who alleged that the producer raped her and emotionally abused her. Dr. Luke has denied the allegations and the lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Perry and Dr. Luke previously worked on her first two albums together, One of the Boys and Teenage Dream. Both albums saw the singer score some of her biggest hits, including: "I Kissed a Girl" and "Firework."

143 is set to serve as the follow-up to Perry's 2020 album, Smile, and it will be released at midnight in the States. The project features collaborations with Kim Petras, Doechii and J.I.D.