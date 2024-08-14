Katy Perry’s 'Lifetimes' Music Video Sparks Environmental Investigation Due to Alleged Damages: Details

Katy Perry again encountered a legal issue due to filming her music video "Lifetimes" without proper authorization.

The 39-year-old singer's latest music video shows her immersing in the pulsating nightlife, grooving to infectious house rhythms in different settings.

The "Dark Horse" hitmaker can be seen making a grand entrance onto the tropical islands, greeting beach enthusiasts with fist bumps.

Nestled within the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera Natural Park lies the island of S'Espalmador. Known for its meticulously preserved dune system, the island in the Balearic archipelago boasts ecological importance, as highlighted by the official tourism portal of the Balearic Islands.

In Perry's music video, she can be seen dancing on the sandy dunes of S'Espalmador -- which is also a restricted area to the public.

Following the video's debut last week, the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands clarified that although it did not amount to a "crime against the environment," it violated environmental regulations, as reported by Billboard.

They claimed that the incident could have been prevented by acquiring the necessary permits.

"Lifetimes," a song featured on her upcoming album "143," has received significant attention.

This follows recent controversies surrounding her collaboration with Dr. Luke, as it has been reported that the music video was co-directed by Dr. Luke.

After confirmation of her collab with the music producer on this album, it has sparked discussions about Perry's decision to work with him, especially in light of the legal disputes involving Kesha's sexual allegations against him.

However, despite Perry's criticism for working with the producer, her loyal supporters, known as "Katy Cats," have rallied behind the new release.

Interestingly, many fans seemingly favor "Lifetimes" over Perry's previous song, "Woman's World," which did not stay on the charts for long.