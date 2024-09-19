While Lady Gaga has been open about her past support for Democrats in the past, her father, Joe Germanotta, is singing a different tune.

Germanotta appeared on Fox & Friends on September 19 where he endorsed Donald Trump for president in the upcoming election. In his defense of Trump, he cited the former's patriotism.

"They're two vastly different people. One of them is pure and he's a patriot," Germanotta told the program.

Nevertheless, he took a swipe at Kamala Harris at the same time.

"And the other is just going to say what she needs to say to get elected. That's basically what I hear, and I'm tired of hearing about her neighbors' lawn," he continued.

"He's abrasive, but he's a patriot and his policies are there," Germanotta furthered.

Germanotta owns a restaurant in New York City called Joanne Trattoria, that he suggested has lost business due to the policies put forth by the Joe Biden and Harris administration.

"We don't have secure borders anymore. There's no more legal immigration," he shared.

Gaga has not commented on her father's words, but the singer has been open about her past support of Democratic candidates. Notably, she liked Taylor Swift's Instagram endorsement of Harris for president last week.

Mother Monster also sang the National Anthem at the inauguration of President Biden in 2021. Additionally, she was appointed co-chair of Biden's Arts and Humanities Committee.

After her father's words went viral, fans have reacted to what he had to say.

"Fathers are a disgrace worldwide I swtg," one person commented.

"Lady Gaga is better then her dad screaming too," someone else added.

"Don't use lady gaga's name for clickbait when she outwardly disagrees with every single thing he's saying," another fan said.

Check out more reactions below:

