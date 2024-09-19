Lady Gaga's Strategy Behind Avoiding Gender Speculation: 'I Tried to Use the Misinformation in a Disruptive Way'

Lady Gaga consciously decided not to address the rumors suggesting she was a man, believing it was not beneficial for anyone involved.

The singer explained her reasoning behind avoiding questions about this speculation in the initial stages of her career in the early 2010s.

During a recent episode of Bill Gates' latest Netflix show, "What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates," Lady Gaga explained her decision not to respond to the question by stating that she didn't perceive herself as a victim in that situation.

"The reason I didn't answer the question was because I didn't feel like a victim with that lie," the popstar said.

"But I thought about, what about a kid that's being accused of that, that would think that a public figure like me would feel shame."

The "Poker Face" hitmaker clarified that the speculation originated after the circulation of a photoshopped picture of her on the internet.

The "A Star Is Born" actress explained, "There was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored and they were like, 'You know there's this rumor that you're a man. What do you have to say about that?'"

During her journey to stardom, the 38-year-old tried to shift the storyline in response to a particular question.

Gaga told Gates, "I've been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of — I thought of the well-being of other people."

"So in that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point."

In a 2011 interview with Anderson Cooper, the "Just Dance" singer skillfully evaded answering a particular question.

Gaga, who was 24 at the time, said, "Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a p***s?"

She added, "My fans don't care and neither do I."

During the same conversation with Cooper, Gaga playfully addressed the speculation surrounding her supposed possession of a "male appendage," quipping, "Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?"

In support, fans showered the actress-singer with praises as her remarks after a clip from her interview with Gates made their rounds on social media Wednesday.

@DemauxSOL said on X, "Lady Gaga deserves to be more respected."

@allurequinn tweeted, "This is why she will always be MOTHER like you can never make me hate her."

"Classy way to handle it. Very thoughtful of others," @NeonBear007 praised, while @onlymandyrosee also wrote, "her lyrics 'don't be a drag just be a queen' hits harder now; she's truly THE QUEEN."

