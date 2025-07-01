Chris Brown Settles Bottle Beating Lawsuit — But Jail Still on the Horizon

American R&B singer Chris Brown has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2023 nightclub assault in London, but still faces serious criminal charges in the United Kingdom, court records and officials confirmed Monday.

The civil case, filed by music producer Abe Diaw, was dismissed with prejudice on June 28 in Los Angeles County, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The dismissal indicates that both parties agreed to a private settlement, barring future legal claims related to the same incident.

According to Diaw, Brown threw a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle at him in the club on February 19, 2023, leaving him needing 22 stitches to his head.

The complaint claimed Brown "ruthlessly stomped" on Diaw after he fell unconscious, causing lasting physical and emotional injuries.

Although the civil matter has now been resolved, British prosecutors are proceeding with a criminal case against the singer.

Brown, 35, was detained in Manchester on May 15, 2025, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Authorities allege he used the bottle as a weapon and continued the assault by punching and kicking Diaw as he lay on the ground.

Read more: Chris Brown Arrested in UK for Alleged Attack With Tequila Bottle at London Club

Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court the following day and was held in custody for nearly a week before posting £4.7 million (approximately $6 million) in bail.

Conditions of his release included surrendering his passport and residing at a court-approved location in the U.K.

Even with these serious charges, Brown was granted a restricted travel permit to leave the country for his ongoing world tour, provided he returned for all his scheduled court dates.

On June 20, he entered a not-guilty plea to the charges.

His trial is set for October 26, 2026.

Neither Brown nor his legal team has issued public statements following the dismissal of the civil case.

His representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The Grammy-winning artist has faced multiple legal controversies over the years, including his highly publicized 2009 felony conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The U.K. case represents one of the harshest legal threats Brown has faced in recent years.

He could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the charge of grievous bodily harm with intent under British law.