Chris Brown Grabs Fan's Neck in Intense Meet and Greet Moment Amid Legal Troubles

Chris Brown is facing fresh backlash after a photo from his recent VIP meet-and-greet went viral — showing him with his hand around a fan's neck in an intense pose.

The image, taken at Brown's "Breezy Bowl" tour stop in Manchester, shows the R&B star sitting with a fan, Nicola Paparazzo, perched on his lap.

His hand is placed firmly on her neck while giving her a piercing stare. The moment shocked many online, especially given Brown's well-known history of domestic violence.

The VIP session reportedly cost $1,200, and Nicola seemed thrilled with the experience. "Was amazing to meet you @chrisbrownofficial," she wrote in her Instagram caption, TheShadeRoom said.

She also shared that Brown drew a cartoon on her body, which she later turned into a tattoo.

Fans in the comments were divided — some praising the bold photo, others concerned about the image's message.

"The haters are going to have a field day with that meet and greet photo," one user wrote. Another added, "Girl you slayed this!"

Chris Brown's $1,200 meet-and-greet photo is going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/hrGv1PeNJ9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 20, 2025

Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty in UK Assault Case, Sparks New Controversy

While the fan appeared more than happy with the encounter, the timing of the photo couldn't be worse for Brown.

The singer is currently dealing with legal trouble in the United Kingdom. He recently pled not guilty to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with a 2023 nightclub incident.

According to TMZ, Brown allegedly hit a person with a bottle at London's Tate nightclub. He was arrested last month when he returned to the city for his tour, reportedly unaware of the warrant.

Despite the controversy, Brown has continued to perform and interact with fans onstage. Just days before the Manchester photo, he made headlines again during a concert in Hamburg, where he performed his song "Take You Down" while giving a female fan a steamy lap dance onstage.

While Brown's supporters say he's simply giving fans what they paid for, critics argue that his actions show poor judgment — especially given his past.