The Beatles' American Takeover: Rumored Apple+ Documentary May Highlight Beatlemania's Legacy

An upcoming documentary will reportedly explore The Beatles' impact on the American music scene, according to a report by The Sun.

The British group, consisting of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison, gained widespread popularity in the US following a televised performance that drew 73 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings.

The band's subsequent releases consistently topped the US charts, as reported by Billboard.

The Sun reports that an upcoming documentary, tentatively titled "1964," will examine how The Beatles influenced and inspired other British artists.

According to an unnamed source who spoke to The Sun, "Apple TV+ has a documentary that looks back at their rise — and how the band paved the way for acts like the Rolling Stones when it came to making it big in America."

"Beatlemania was crazy in the UK, but the Americans gave our fans a run for their money," the source said.

They went on, "People will remember the hysteria that took over the US when The Beatles arrived, and the incredible scenes where thousands of teenagers turned up to see them wherever they went."

Within the British music scene, only a few have achieved notable success in the US with The Beatles being among them. It's also worth mentioning that other Brits who received American fame include the Spice Girls, Adele, and Amy Winehouse.

The outlet's insider revealed that the era depicted in the documentary will show a pivotal moment in the archives of music history. The insider described the upcoming documentary as essential viewing for all music fans, not just for The Beatles fanbase.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, the outlet said the upcoming documentary about the "Let It Be" singers is scheduled to debut during the Thanksgiving weekend on November 28.

The documentary follows closely on the heels of reports confirming that filmmaker Sam Mendes has been tapped to helm biopics centered on each member of the iconic Fab Four.

