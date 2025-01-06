Julian Lennon has revealed that he was never included in his father John Lennon's "inner circle" and, for all intents and purposes, is a man apart of The Beatles' legacy.

The famous rock and roll offspring has been sharing his thoughts after he recently underwent a seven-hour emergency surgery for a second case of cancer, giving him a new look on life.

Now, in a candid new interview, the 61-year-old musician and photographer reflected on his distant relationship with the legendary Beatle John Lennon, sharing that he and his mother, Cynthia Lennon, were largely "on the outside" after John left their family.

"When Dad left, it was just Mum and me," Julian told The Guardian. "We had nothing to do with The Beatles or Dad. I visited him on the odd occasion, but we were very much on the outside."

Despite their fractured relationship, Julian has worked hard to define himself outside his father's revered shadow.

"It had always been, 'John Lennon's son, John Lennon's son,' and I'm going, for F's sake," he said. "I needed to build up a body of work... that nobody can take away from me."

Still, Julian's career reflects his creative independence. He is a Grammy-nominated musician, children's author, philanthropist, and now a fine art photographer.

His latest project, Life's Fragile Moments, is a photography book spanning two decades of work.

Julian Lennon and The Beatles' Legacy

In the interview, Julian admitted that he often learns about Beatles projects the same way fans do. "Sean [Lennon, John's son with Yoko Ono] tells me what he can, but things are pretty secret on the Beatles front," Julian shared. (Julian also confirmed that he and Sean "get on like a house on fire.")

Even so, Julian gives his father's and The Beatles' legacy admiration as generations of new fans continue to learn about the Fab Four through updated remixes and remasters overseen by the surviving members.

"I'd rather be excited and impressed by what they did and continue to do," Julian said.

Julian Lennon the Musician

While Julian's 2022 album, Jude, was well-received, recent attempts to promote his music on major TV shows were disappointing. "Nobody would have me on, so that was a bit of a letdown," he said, acknowledging the challenges of navigating the music industry.

But through it all, Julian credits his resilience to the influence of his mother. "Watching how she handled what she was dealt with love and grace and positivity... I saw that that's the only way forward," he said.

Though Julian's journey has had challenges, he remains determined to pursue his passions on his terms. "The only way is to push yourself through," he reflected. "Wallowing, no good — been there, done that."