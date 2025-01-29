Ringo Starr Confirms His First Time Smoking Weed Was With Bob Dylan

Ringo Starr is opening up about his first time smoking marijuana, which actually happened with Bob Dylan.

The Beatles member appeared on the Jan. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live when Kimmel asked if it was true that Starr's first time smoking weed was with Dylan. Starr confirmed that this was true, but that Dylan was not the person to procure the substance.

"He didn't personally hand it to me, he had a friend of his in the room who actually handed it to me," Starr shared.

Starr then shared that the two musicians got so high that they forgot that they ordered room service while in a haze.

"After we'd sat around in that room smoking dope, I came out of that room into the living room of the hotel and we'd forgotten we ordered room service," he said.

Starr's appearance on the late night show comes as he promotes his new album Look Up. In addition to the album, Starr has an upcoming Beatles biopic in the works with Barry Keoghan set to play the singer in the four-part movie.

Starr confirmed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it's great. I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons--hopefully not too many," Starr said.

The upcoming movie will be told from each of the perspectives from each member of the Beatles. The estates of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted permission to use the music in the movie and Starr and Paul McCartney have also signed off on the project.

Dylan is also no stranger to biopics, because his released late last year and was both a critical and commercial success. The project grossed $74 million against a budget between $50-$70 million. A Complete Unknown starred Timothée Chalamet as Dylan and was nominated for several Oscars at the 2025 ceremony, including Best Actor for Chalamet as well as Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Chalamet recently performed Dylan songs when he was the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on the Jan. 25 episode. He would go on to perform the songs "Outlaw Blues" as well as "Tomorrow Is a Long Time."