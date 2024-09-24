Janet Jackson's Inner Circle in Turmoil Over Randy's Role in Kamala Harris Controversy

In the wake of Janet Jackson's recent controversy, where she publicly voiced concerns about the background of Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, sources close to the singer are shedding light on potential influences on her career trajectory by a family member.

After making controversial remarks questioning Harris' racial identity and suggesting her father was white, a tumultuous public relations effort ensued. Page Six unnamed sources have allegedly revealed insights into the reported impact of Randy Jackson on his sister.

The same insiders allege that Randy is a fan of former President Trump and is fascinated with conspiracy theories.

After Janet's interview with The Guardian became viral, her closest companions were confused by her words, expressing concern over the potential impact on her professional reputation.

According to Page Six, there were concerns within her inner circle that the repercussions could surpass those of her previous "Nipplegate" scandal at the Super Bowl, particularly fearing that her support from minority fanbases might dwindle due to her comments about Harris.

One source reportedly told Page Six, "How can she sing about Rhythm Nation and make comments like that? It doesn't even sound like her. She's so methodical. I don't know what made her do this."

Janet, who is currently based in London, allegedly does not follow the news and prefers to live in her secluded world, according to the same report.

Another source claimed to Page Six that Janet and Randy were informed about the uproar surrounding her interview during a party in Paris with a circle of friends.

This insider alleged that the pair's initial strategy was to avoid discussing the controversy and allow it to disappear.

However, the passive strategy of observing without taking action was rendered ineffective when an individual identifying as Mo Elmasri claimed himself as Janet's manager and delivered an apology on behalf of Janet regarding the comments to Buzzfeed.

Following this, Janet's spokesperson reaffirmed that Randy was overseeing her career and clarified that Mo was not part of their team.

It was mentioned that Janet and her brother have chosen not to provide any comments on the topic at hand, as they are currently focusing on grieving for their late brother, Tito Jackson.

In a recent statement to The Daily Beast, Mo revealed that he had previously worked with Janet but was terminated following a disagreement with her and Randy regarding handling her unfavorable interview.

According to reports from multiple sources cited by Page Six, there is confusion among her team members about Mo 's identity.

"It's completely out of the blue. No one has ever heard of this guy, not any breath of him."

Mo previously declared himself Janet's manager when revealing her upcoming Las Vegas residency in August. Despite subsequent official announcements from her publicity team, no effort was made to challenge or acknowledge Mo's claim.

Unaware of the person purporting to be Janet's manager, a different individual speculated that there could be a genuine link between them, suggesting that Randy might have been the one to enlist his services.

They claimed that Randy has been undermining Janet's reputation due to his lack of expertise. The source questioned his ability to oversee Janet's professional endeavors, mentioning his lack of success and reliance on his younger sister for financial support.

"Janet's bubble is small, and she listens to Randy. She does peddle in conspiracy theories."

