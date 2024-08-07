Janet Jackson Commits to Las Vegas Residency After Declining London Gig

Janet Jackson is returning to Las Vegas for a series of shows at Resorts World later this year.

Mo Elmasri, the singer's manager, confirmed the news via a statement to the Daily Mail, hinting that Jackson's residency is set to begin during the holiday season.

"We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas," Elmasri said.

"This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances," the statement continued. "The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter."

Elmasri added that Jackson "is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way."

The 58-year-old singer-dancer last performed in Sin City during her "Metamorphosis" show at Park MGM in 2019.

According to the outlet, Jackson declined a residency opportunity in London in favor of a more financially rewarding deal in Las Vegas.

The "That's the Way Love Goes" singer could put on an exclusive New Year's Eve performance at Resorts World Las Vegas, as outlined in the agreement, unnamed sources told the Daily Mail.

Jackson recently successfully performed 35 shows, having just wrapped up her "Together Again Tour."

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Jackson shared insights into her musical inspirations, intentionally skipping any mention of her family's significant influence.

"I have to exclude family because obviously that spoke to me first, seeing my brothers, my sisters, my cousin [Stevie Wonder] -- seeing him perform was a huge inspiration," Jackson said on "Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin."

The "Call on Me" hitmaker fondly reminisced about the times when she and her famous Jackson Five brothers attended live music shows. One specific concert by Earth, Wind and Fire really stood out and made a lasting impression on Jackson.

"My brothers would often take me with them when they would go to concerts, and I remember seeing Earth, Wind and Fire as a kid -- just unforgettable," Michael Jackson's sister said. "I'll never forget that. Really blew me away, the musicianship, and then the body of work. I absolutely loved it."