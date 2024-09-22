Janet Jackson Did Not Retract Claim Kamala Harris' Father Is White Despite Report

Janet Jackson has not altered a bold claim she had made earlier about Kamala Harris' race.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that a claim about the 58-year-old singer-songwriter retracting her comment about the Vice President's father being white, and not Black, was false.

According to the tabloid, Jackson's representatives stated that Mo Elmasri, who was identified as her manager in a viral report, has no ties whatsoever to her and that her real manager is her brother, Randy Jackson.

The clarification comes after BuzzFeed ran a story citing Elmasri as saying that the "Together Again" hitmaker had retracted her controversial comment on the race of Harris' father.

In the BuzzFeed report, Elmasri, presented as Janet's manager, allegedly said the artist realized her remarks were driven by false claims she had heard from somewhere.

The BuzzFeed article quoted Elmasri as saying: "Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse," and that the singer's statement was "based on misinformation."

"[Jackson] deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman," Elmasri added. "We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity."

BuzzFeed's report was seemingly a response to what Jackson said in an interview with The Guardian published Friday.

When asked to comment on the possibility of having the first-ever Black and female president after the upcoming election, Janet said, "Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

"Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white," she continued.

TMZ noted that Harris' mom, Shyamala Gopalan, is Indian, while her father, Jamaican-American economist Donald Harris, is Black.

It's important to note that as of this writing, Janet Jackson has not publicly addressed or clarified her original comments about Vice President Harris.

