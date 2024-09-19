Janet Jackson's album Rhythm Nation has reached a major milestone, and fans are celebrating.
Rhythm Nation was released on September 19, 1989, meaning that the album has reached its milestone 35th anniversary.
The project was a landmark album, not only for Jackson, but for music as well. The album was noted for its use of various genres, including new jack swing, hard rock, pop, dance and industrial music as well as heavy percussion throughout.
Rhythm Nation was an instant hit with critics and fans. To this day, it remains the only album to produce seven top five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is also the first album to produce number one hits on the chart in three separate calendar years, from 1989-1991.
The album has been certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the sales equivalent of 6,000,000 units in the United States.
Now, fans have taken to social media to toast the project.
"Happy 35th anniversary to my favorite album, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. This iconic album not only showcased her incredible talent but also addressed important social issues. Its impact on music and culture is still felt today," wrote one person.
"35 years ago, Janet Jackson had released the legendary album, Rhythm Nation 1814," commented another.
"35 years ago today, Janet Jackson released her album 'Rhythm Nation 1814.' The album made Janet a fashion icon, POP ICON and Sex Symbol," shared an X user.
