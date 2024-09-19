Janet Jackson's album Rhythm Nation has reached a major milestone, and fans are celebrating.

Rhythm Nation was released on September 19, 1989, meaning that the album has reached its milestone 35th anniversary.

The project was a landmark album, not only for Jackson, but for music as well. The album was noted for its use of various genres, including new jack swing, hard rock, pop, dance and industrial music as well as heavy percussion throughout.

Rhythm Nation was an instant hit with critics and fans. To this day, it remains the only album to produce seven top five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is also the first album to produce number one hits on the chart in three separate calendar years, from 1989-1991.

The album has been certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the sales equivalent of 6,000,000 units in the United States.

Now, fans have taken to social media to toast the project.

"Happy 35th anniversary to my favorite album, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. This iconic album not only showcased her incredible talent but also addressed important social issues. Its impact on music and culture is still felt today," wrote one person.

"35 years ago, Janet Jackson had released the legendary album, Rhythm Nation 1814," commented another.

"35 years ago today, Janet Jackson released her album 'Rhythm Nation 1814.' The album made Janet a fashion icon, POP ICON and Sex Symbol," shared an X user.

Check out more reactions:

•7 Top 5 hits on BB Hot 100.

•1st album to produce 4 #1 hits in 3 separate calendar years.

•Topped the BB 200 for 4 weeks.

•Sold 12M+ copies WW.

•Added to the National Recording Registry.

On its 35th anniversary, Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation 1814' remains a groundbreaking force in pop and social consciousness. Featuring the high-energy anthem "Rhythm Nation" and the hard-rock edge of "Black Cat." The album's production, largely handled by Jimmy Jam and Terry…

35 years ago today, Janet Jackson released "Rhythm Nation". This album's impact on the world is unparalleled. On top of its 7 top 5 hits, it's credited as being of the best socially conscious albums of all time, touching on topics from social injustice to racism and illiteracy.

We all became a part of the Rhythm Nation 35 years ago today when Janet Jackson released this album. A classic and one of my all-time favorite albums from my favorite! Happy 35th Anniversary to Janet's Rhythm Nation 1814 album!!

One of the most important albums of all time turns 35 here are some US facts about Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 18154. What is your ONE most played song from this album? Shout out to Janet, Jam & Lewis.

Today marks 35 years since the release of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. One of the greatest and most important albums of all time. The messages and themes throughout this album since resonate today. An absolute landmark achievement for the youngest Jackson sibling.

10/10

