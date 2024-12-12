Lil Durk Linked to 2022 Chicago Murder of Alleged Gang Leader

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is facing more legal troubles. Ahead of his scheduled detention hearing while behind bars in Los Angeles for his current charges, newly unsealed court records now link Durk to the fatal 2022 shooting of an alleged gang leader.

To bring you up to speed, Durk was previously accused of serving as the kingpin to "Only the Family" (OTF), a gang formed in 2010. The 32-year-old was detained in Broward County, Florida, on October 24. According to law enforcement, he and several members of OTF were involved in a plot targeting Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. This act was allegedly in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, a rapper associated with Durk's label, by a member of Rondo's circle. Durk and five members of OTF, including Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston, now face multiple charges related to the incident.

He was charged with felony charges in his alleged murder-for-hire plot in November, including one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of Lul Pab.

If convicted, Durk and the other defendants could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

However, things have now intensified as the "All My Life" rapper now is now linked to a whole new murder. According to The Chicago Tribune, Durk is being named in the 2022 Chicago murder of Stephon Mack, a shooting believed to be in retaliation for the 2021 murder of Durk's brother OTF DThang.

Lil Durk - “My brother DThang just got killed… But we got back on they ass, I bet they know this”



the Definition of being Cooked https://t.co/w68vweBykl pic.twitter.com/SqHkWvFMgz — celine (@sp9tier) December 12, 2024

He's yet to be officially charged in relation to this particular case, though this certainly worsens his legal battle, as Durk is already potentially facing a life sentence.

His attorneys are working hard to earn his freedom, firing back at the prosecution's claims that he allegedly referenced Lul Pab's death in one of his songs. "When you see an artist's rap lyrics quoted as 'evidence' against them," they told TMZ Hip Hop earlier this month. "It is a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person."