Diddy's 'Adopted Daughter' Drama Takes Strange Turn Amid Arrest Fallout

A video resurfaced showing Sean "Diddy" Combs introducing a young woman as his "adopted White child."

During an Instagram live session in 2020, the 54-year-old shared that he had taken on a guardianship role for a young girl named Ava, expressing his wish for her to experience the guidance of a "Black parent."

In the video, Diddy affectionately kissed Ava's cheek, revealing that he officially adopted her with her mother's blessing.

Prompting Ava to share a bit about herself, she confidently states, "I'm Ava Combs."

She reflected on her past, mentioning that she was once "on the streets" until "Papa Combs decided that he was going to be a caring man."

"So, I was on the streets, and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man."

"So then he saw me, and decided to pick me up. And said to come inside and play with his kids."

Ava, whose real name is Ava Baroni, is said to be friends with Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, whom she called "basically [my] sisters."

Yeah remember Ava Diddy's adopted "White girl" That he "Found in the streets" pic.twitter.com/JwkWqWTwrw — GaryUltraTurboMAGA (@OcalaFLtrumper) September 23, 2024

Contrary to initial reports and the rapper's declaration, sources have informed TMZ that Diddy did not formally adopt Ava.

READ ALSO: Dame Dash Denies Attending Diddy's 'Freak Offs' Despite Resurfaced Photo Featuring Him, J.Lo And Aaliyah At 2000 Party

But according to TMZ, Ava has had a long-standing relationship with the twins since childhood and received care from her own parents.

Diddy has never taken on a parental role in Ava's life, which has led her and her family to distance themselves from him.

Do you remember the little girl, Ava Baroni Combs, the one Diddy made a video with saying she's adopted? She was actually only friends with his girls, but she's on tiktok making videos w these captions. pic.twitter.com/IH5j26QP0O — MyName (@Nurse_Tawny) September 24, 2024

The news of Diddy adopting a "White child" comes amid serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In early 2024, the FBI conducted raids on his properties in Miami and Los Angeles, following a wave of lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct over the past year.

Diddy vehemently refutes all accusations, pleading not guilty to each charge. His upcoming court appearance is scheduled for early October.

READ MORE: Meek Mill Makes Bold Move To Clear Name From Diddy Drama, Offers $100K to Find Alleged Mastermind