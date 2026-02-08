Lil Jon's Son Mysterious Death: Investigation Continues as Foul Play Ruled Out For Now

Authorities in Georgia are still looking into the death of rapper and producer Lil Jon's son. They are trying to figure out what happened when a body was found in a pond north of Atlanta.

Lil Jon said on Friday that his son, Nathan Smith, 27, had died. Police found a body near Smith's home in Milton, a suburb about 30 miles north of Atlanta. According to The Guardian, the confirmation came from a joint statement by Lil Jon and Nicole Smith, Smith's mother.

Lil Jon said he was sad about the loss in the statement. He said, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated." The source said he went on to say that Smith was an "amazing talented young man" who worked as a music producer, artist, and engineer and graduated from New York University.

Lil Jon also talked about how the public reacted and what the police did. He also said, "Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days. Thank you to the entire Milton police department involved," according to the source.

READ MORE: Lil Jon Searches for His Son After DJ Young Slade Is Reported Missing in Georgia

Police say that Smith, who goes by the name DJ Young Slade, left his house early Tuesday morning under strange circumstances. Authorities said he "ran out of his house and has been missing since," which is what the police said in a missing person poster that The Guardian also reported on. The poster said that Smith left on foot, didn't have a phone, and "may be confused and need help."

Lil Jon talked about his son's character in a longer part of the family's statement. He said, "Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

Police said that a large search started right away after Smith was reported missing. When the first attempts didn't work, the authorities expanded the operation to include a pond nearby. Divers from the Cherokee County fire department found a body in the water just before noon on Friday.

Investigators talked about the case's status in an official police update. They said, "The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office," and added, "Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation."

Jonathan Smith, better known as Lil Jon, is a well-known figure in Atlanta's hip-hop scene and a major player in the crunk subgenre. He has a daughter named Nahara who was born in 2024.

In other news, Lil Jon is not quitting music but expanding his career by starring in an HGTV home renovation series, "Lil Jon Wants to Do What?", where he helps families redesign their homes on a budget, People magazine reported.

The rapper said the show focuses on listening to homeowners and creating meaningful spaces, while he continues to perform in Las Vegas and release new music alongside his television work.

READ MORE: DJ Young Slade Dead at 27: Lil Jon's Son Found Dead After Days Missing Search