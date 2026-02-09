Bad Bunny Turned the Super Bowl Halftime Show Into a Real Wedding

Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday delivered more than a musical spectacle — it also featured a real wedding on the field. The couple who were part of the halftime performance reportedly got married for real during the show at Levi's Stadium.

"This is incredibly cool — A source familiar with Bad Bunny's performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real," a NBC News reporter wrote on X shortly after the performance.

The couple had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, and the musician decided to use their ceremony in his halftime set as a thank you gesture.

The 31-year-old star took this opportunity to pay tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage by showcasing elements of his culture through dance, music, and visuals.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin were a great surprise, and significantly contributed to the spectacle.

They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and in turn he invited them to get married during his performance. — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) February 9, 2026

Political Backlash and Alternate Halftime Shows

Bunny's performance was not appreciated by everyone. During the watch party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, former President Donald Trump publicly denounced the show. Shortly after the halftime performance, he took to TruthSocial to describe it as

"absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" He also labeled the show a "slap in the face" and criticized Bad Bunny's dancing and Spanish-language set, claiming, per ABC News, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

Trump described the NFL's decision to hire Bad Bunny as "absolutely ridiculous" and said he had never heard of the artist. He repeated his objections in an October 2025 NewsMax interview with Greg Kelly, saying, "I never heard of him. I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."

In response to MAGA supporters' criticism, Turning Point USA organized an alternate "All-American Halftime Show" featuring country stars Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

"These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can't wait to watch the incredible show they're about to put on," spokesman Andrew Kolvet told reporters.